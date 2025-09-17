Was Delta State student Trey Reed 'lynched'? Coroner issues major update on 'broken leg' rumor

The death of Trey Reed at the campus of Delta State University on Monday has caused a massive uproar over allegations that it could be a case of lynching. While the Delta State University police in Mississippi said they saw "no foul play," the family of Reed said that he had a broken leg and bruises in his body. Trey Reed.(X)

Amid that, the Coroner in Bolivar County in Mississippi, has provided an update on Trey Reed's death, saying there was no evidence that Trey Reed was assaulted or beaten up before his body was found hanging from a tree near the pickleball court in the area.

The detailed statement released by the Coroner of Bolivar County said that no bruise or fracture was found on Trey Reid. It opposed the claims of his family, who reportedly alleged that the death was suspicious. However, a full autopsy report of Reed's body, which is yet to come, will clear the air on the cause of death.

The claims went viral that the body of Reed was found with bruises and fractures, hanging from the tree, despite the police refusing to classify it as a suspicious death. It further escalated when a man claiming to be the father of Trey Reed, said that his son's life was in danger and he faced racism at the University.

"He was calling home talking about some of the racism he was experiencing alone with some of his friends," the Facebook post by Genesis Perry read. "White guys riding around on campus throwing trash at them and calling them Nigg. He finally got the tag number and called the police. They did nothing.

"Our son then began to put pressure on the police department because it was constantly happening, and he hadn’t heard back from the complaint he filed. He didn’t just become a target for racism at Delta State he became a target for the police department."

Another Mississippi Man's Death Sparks Row

Reports state that Corey Zutakis, 37, was discovered hanging from a tree in a wooded area near Washington Street in Vicksburg, Mississippi, according to local police.

With growing suspicions of foul play and cover-up, his death remains under investigation. Media outlets have yet to release details from the coroner or autopsy reports.