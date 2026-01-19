What’s on fire in West Houston right now? Authorities urge residents not to call 911

Residents in west Houston may notice smoke rising near the Addicks Reservoir area, but authorities say there is no immediate emergency. The Houston Fire Department (HFD) is managing a large fire near Interstate 10. Authorities said the purpose of the controlled burn is to remove years of accumulated vegetation and debris. (Facebook/ Houston Fire Department)

Eldridge Parkway and has urged the public not to call 911 about the smoke, according to Fox 26 Houston.

Officials clarified that the incident, which initially began as a grass fire, is now being handled as a controlled burn. Fire crews are allowing the flames to continue under close supervision to reduce long-term fire risks in the area.

Controlled burn underway: Addicks Reservoir The fire is being managed jointly by the Houston Fire Department, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the Texas A&M Forestry Service. The Addicks Reservoir property is overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers, while the Texas A&M Forestry Service is assisting with controlled burn operations.

Authorities said the purpose of the controlled burn is to remove years of accumulated vegetation and debris. Officials believe this will help reduce the risk of more dangerous and uncontrolled fires in the future.

HFD’s trained and certified wildland firefighters are overseeing the operation, ensuring the burn remains within planned boundaries, MyTexasDaily.com reported.

Why residents are asked not to call 911 As smoke continues to drift across parts of west Houston, HFD has asked residents not to report smoke from the area to emergency services.

Officials said that the smoke is expected and related directly to the controlled burn, according to Fox 26 Houston.

Emergency responders said repeated calls could divert resources from real emergencies elsewhere in the city. Residents are instead encouraged to stay informed through official updates from local authorities.

Travel advisory for drivers Drivers traveling near the Addicks Reservoir or along I-10 and Eldridge Parkway are being advised to use caution. HFD recommends slowing down, turning on headlights when visibility is reduced, and following posted speed limits when driving through smoky conditions.

Authorities have not released details on what initially sparked the grass fire or when the controlled burn will be fully completed.

Officials said updates will be provided if conditions change or if public safety concerns arise, according to Fox 26 Houston.