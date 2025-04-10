When is Universal Epic Universe opening? Date, timings, tickets prices, and more

Universal Orlando Resort is set to unveil its highly anticipated new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, on May 22, 2025. This addition marks a significant expansion to the resort, promising a dynamic new destination for theme park fans. Here's everything you need to know, from ticket prices to what to expect at the new park. On May 22, 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will open Universal Epic Universe, its much awaited new theme park.(Bloomberg)

Opening Date and Hours

Universal Epic Universe will open on May 22, 2025, and is expected to follow the operating hours of Universal’s existing parks, with most likely hours from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. These hours may vary, so it's recommended to check the official Universal Orlando website closer to your visit.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices for Epic Universe will be in line with Universal Orlando’s other parks, offering various options depending on the number of days and type of access you want.

One-Day Tickets: For a single day at Epic Universe, prices are expected to start around $120 for adults, with pricing varying by date and demand. This is typical for Universal’s pricing structure.

Multi-Day Tickets: Guests who wish to visit multiple parks will find multi-day tickets available. A two-park ticket for both Epic Universe and Universal Studios, for example, is priced starting at $199, with discounts available for extended visits.

Annual Passes: For frequent visitors, annual passes offer unlimited access to all Universal parks, including Epic Universe. Prices for the base pass begin at approximately $400, with higher tiers offering additional benefits like discounts on food, merchandise, and parking.

Vacation Packages: Universal Orlando also offers vacation packages combining hotel stays and multi-park tickets. These packages can be a great value, particularly for families or those planning extended visits. Special offers and discounts will be available throughout the year, with early bookings often receiving up to $200 off hotel stays.

Attractions and Experiences

Epic Universe promises to be a game-changer in terms of theme park innovation. The park will feature a variety of attractions inspired by Universal’s top intellectual properties, with Super Nintendo World being one of the main highlights. This land will bring beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach to life in an immersive, cutting-edge environment.

In addition, Epic Universe will feature entirely new, original themes, offering exciting new experiences for visitors. The park will include an array of high-tech rides, themed dining, and interactive areas, making it a must-visit for both thrill-seekers and families.

Accommodations

Guests looking to stay close to Epic Universe will have new options. Universal is building the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Mediterranean-inspired hotel that will offer luxury accommodations and upscale amenities. The hotel will feature a zero-entry pool, rooftop dining, and spacious rooms, ensuring a premium experience for guests looking to stay at Universal Orlando Resort.

Transportation and Accessibility

To make it easier for visitors to travel between parks, Universal Orlando Resort will provide complimentary shuttle service between Epic Universe and the other parks in the resort. These shuttles will also transport guests between Universal CityWalk and resort hotels, ensuring smooth access for all guests.

With just a year to go until the grand opening, Universal Epic Universe is poised to become one of the top theme park destinations in the world. Whether you’re a fan of high-energy rides, immersive themed lands, or cutting-edge technology, Epic Universe is set to deliver a memorable experience for all. Be sure to plan your visit for May 22, 2025, and stay tuned for updates as more details about ticket sales, vacation packages, and park offerings are announced.