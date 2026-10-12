Who is Ilhan Omar? Why federal agents searched her home: What we know about the investigation

Federal agents searched the home of Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar on Monday morning as part of a criminal investigation. The Associated Press reported the search, citing people familiar with the matter. Ilhan Omar, the Democratic congresswoman whose home was searched by federal agents. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The search was conducted by agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), according to people familiar with the matter. These individuals were not authorised to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Why did federal agents search Ilhan Omar’s home? Authorities have not shared detailed information about the investigation. It is not yet clear what the investigators are looking into or what prompted them to search Omar’s home, according to AP’s report.

What did the US Justice Department say? The US Department of Justice said on Monday that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents searched a home in the Washington, D.C., area. The department said the agents had a search warrant approved by a court. However, it did not share more details about the investigation.

Also read: What did Christa Pike do to Colleen Slemmer? Inside the 1995 murder case and death sentence

The department said the search was part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. However, it did not say who was being investigated or whether Ilhan Omar was suspected of doing anything wrong.

Did Ilhan Omar respond to the search? An email seeking a response was sent to a representative for Omar on Monday. The AP report did not include a response from her representative or any further explanation from Omar about the search.

Who is Ilhan Omar? Ilhan Omar is a 44-year-old Democratic member of the US House of Representatives. She represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis.

Omar was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2018. She has since become known for her progressive political views and her opposition to the Republican president.

Why is Ilhan Omar part of ‘The Squad’? Omar is known as a member of a group of female lawmakers commonly called The Squad. The group is known for its progressive political positions and outspoken criticism of the Republican president, according to AP.

The investigation remains ongoing, but authorities have not released further details about the case. The Justice Department has confirmed that the search was conducted under a court-authorised warrant, while the specific reason for the search remains unknown.