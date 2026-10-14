Who is Vernika Dunbar? Reality TV star Mackayla ‘Kash’ Paige sister charged in her fatal shooting

Criminal charges have been filed in connection with the fatal shooting of a reality television personality, Mackayla ‘Kash’ Paige, in downtown Oakland during the weekend. Mackayla Kash Paige, a 29-year-old reality television personality, was fatally shot early Sunday near 14th and Harrison streets in Oakland.

According to the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged Vernika Dunbar, 38, with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the early Sunday morning incident near 14th and Harrison streets, as per Fox KTVU.

Mackayla ‘Kash’ Paige's fatal shooting Authorities said that Dunbar was attempting to pistol whip a woman engaged in an altercation with her sister, Mackayla Paige, 29, known professionally as 'Kash', when the firearm discharged, resulting in her sister's death.

Paige has gained recognition through her appearances on television programs including Real West Coast Baddies, Room H8z, and Young & Reckless.

Footage shared on TikTok showed a massive police deployment outside Cave Lounge in the vicinity of the shooting.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene of the shooting approximately 1:30 a.m. Paige was rushed to a medical facility, where she was pronounced dead.

Also Read: Bryce Hall breaks silence after Las Vegas arrest on domestic violence charges: All we know about his ex-girlfriend

Tributes poured in Her passing deeply affected those close to her, leading to heartfelt tributes at both the sidewalk memorial site where the incident occurred and across various social media channels.

Her cousin Charles Shavies said, she “was more than a reality TV star and social media influencer — she was a beautiful young woman with big dreams, a bold personality, and a determination to make her mark on the world.”

“My niece was outgoing and was reaching for the stars,” Thomas, of Oakland, said. “We’re a family that stays together and prays together.”

Another fata shooting in Bay Area Paige's death comes a week following another fatal shooting connected to the broader reality television entertainment industry in the Bay Area. On October 3rd, Ulysses Tykee Davis, a 47-year-old security guard and father of six, was fatally shot outside San Francisco's Warfield Theatre following an event tied to Baddies USA, a reality series broadcast on the separate Zeus Network.

Prosecutors have filed murder charges against 32-year-old Shakia Vanderbilt in relation to Davis' death.