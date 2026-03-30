Who was Levi Vargas? LA deputy tragically dies during Baker To Vegas Relay race, ‘His loss is deeply felt…’

“He was known among his colleagues and friends for his professionalism, commitment, and compassion to our communities,” said the agency. “His loss is deeply felt across our Department, and he will be greatly missed.”

The agency said in an X post that Vargas joined the Department in 2015 as a Custody Assistant and later graduated from Academy Class 413. Throughout his career, he served in multiple assignments, most recently at San Dimas Station.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died due to a medical emergency while participating in the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race, the sheriff’s department said. The agency announced Sunday, March 29, that Deputy Levi Vargas, of the San Dimas Sheriff’s station, died aged 30 on Saturday, March 28.

Vargas is survived by his wife, parents, siblings, and extended family, per the agency.

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“We honor his service and legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” it added.

What is the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race? The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay is a weekend-long, 120-mile foot race run by teams of law enforcement officials. It began Saturday.

The high temperature was 92 degrees in Las Vegas on Saturday, AccuWeather reported. In Baker, the high was 89 degrees.

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According to Baker to Vegas’ website, “The Challenge Cup / Baker to Vegas Relay was the vision of Los Angeles Police Officers Chuck Foote and Larry Moore. It was spawned following the format laid by the LAPD Metro Division´s “Death Valley Relay” which came to an abrupt end in 1985 after a seven—year stint of running through the Devil’s graveyard.”

The website added, “Chuck Foote, General Manager of the Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club, Inc. (LAPRAAC) and Larry Moore, LAPD Athletic Director, drove the course and over those long stretches of highway came up with the name for the race and its basic format. The first stop was Baker, California, where a short but very welcome visit with the Baker High School principal secured a home for the starting line. It was followed by a whistle stop in Shoshone and a friendship of over 20 years was begun with Robbie Haines.”