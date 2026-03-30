Who was Levi Vargas? LA deputy tragically dies during Baker To Vegas Relay race, ‘His loss is deeply felt…’
Levi Vargas, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, died after a medical emergency while participating in the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race.
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died due to a medical emergency while participating in the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race, the sheriff’s department said. The agency announced Sunday, March 29, that Deputy Levi Vargas, of the San Dimas Sheriff’s station, died aged 30 on Saturday, March 28.
Who was Levi Vargas?
The agency said in an X post that Vargas joined the Department in 2015 as a Custody Assistant and later graduated from Academy Class 413. Throughout his career, he served in multiple assignments, most recently at San Dimas Station.
“He was known among his colleagues and friends for his professionalism, commitment, and compassion to our communities,” said the agency. “His loss is deeply felt across our Department, and he will be greatly missed.”
Vargas is survived by his wife, parents, siblings, and extended family, per the agency.
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“We honor his service and legacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” it added.
What is the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race?
The Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay is a weekend-long, 120-mile foot race run by teams of law enforcement officials. It began Saturday.
The high temperature was 92 degrees in Las Vegas on Saturday, AccuWeather reported. In Baker, the high was 89 degrees.
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According to Baker to Vegas’ website, “The Challenge Cup / Baker to Vegas Relay was the vision of Los Angeles Police Officers Chuck Foote and Larry Moore. It was spawned following the format laid by the LAPD Metro Division´s “Death Valley Relay” which came to an abrupt end in 1985 after a seven—year stint of running through the Devil’s graveyard.”
The website added, “Chuck Foote, General Manager of the Los Angeles Police Revolver and Athletic Club, Inc. (LAPRAAC) and Larry Moore, LAPD Athletic Director, drove the course and over those long stretches of highway came up with the name for the race and its basic format. The first stop was Baker, California, where a short but very welcome visit with the Baker High School principal secured a home for the starting line. It was followed by a whistle stop in Shoshone and a friendship of over 20 years was begun with Robbie Haines.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More