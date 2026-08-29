Who was Tameka Hill? Lil Nas X announces death of mom amid his sobriety journey: ‘She’s an addict so…’

Lil Nas X, who shared a complicated relationship with his mother, announced her demise in heart-breaking tribute on social media on Saturday. In a poignant social media tribute, Lil Nas X announces his mother's death, reminiscing about their challenging bond.

“RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. this one’s gonna hurt. 🥹🥹,” the rapper stated in a post on Instagram, alongside three photos of Tameka Hill.

Nas, born Montero Lamar Hill, experienced a complex relationship with his mother. His parents divorced when he was five years old, after which he lived with his grandmother until his father obtained his custody at the age of nine.

Lil Nas X once revealed that his mother struggled with addiction. “I never really talk about my mom,” the Grammy winner stated in a 2020 interview, as per Page Six. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love.”

Lil Nas X's mental health issues Nas has candidly shared his personal journey towards sobriety in the context of his mental health challenges.

“So, tomorrow is my 10,000th day alive and … I made it!” he stated in a clip shared boa his Instagram Stories on Monday. “A lot of y’all won’t make it but I made it.”

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He finished an in-patient treatment program in late 2025 for unspecified "issues."

“Ever since I got out of rehab, everybody’s, like, [so] nice to me. I could be like ‘Hey’ and everybody’s going to be like ‘Oh my God, you’re so brave,’” he said on Tuesday. “I can try to post a thirst trap on my Instagram Story, and then it’s going to be somebody like, ‘Keep fighting King.’”

Lil Nas X's bipolar diagnosis Last year in June, the rapper announced that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Nas admitted that he recognized he had a mental health issue, yet he was hesitant to "take medication and have people think different(ly) of me.”

“I’m already Black and gay. Like, ‘Damn, God.’ Black, gay, bipolar. I’m like living life on like extreme hard mode,” he said. “But on a serious note, I’m doing much better. I’m doing better, I’m feeling better. I’m creating freely and there’s less fear in my heart,” he added.

The diagnosis of the performer was made almost a year after he was observed wandering the streets of Los Angeles dressed solely in white underwear and boots.

He was taken into custody at the location after reportedly striking a police officer in the face prior to being admitted to the hospital.

He faced four felony charges, which included battery causing injury to a police officer and resisting an executive officer, following an alleged assault on officers attempting to apprehend him.

Lil Nas entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, and in April, a judge in California approved his participation in a mental health diversion program.