Who was Tameka Hill? Lil Nas X announces death of mom amid his sobriety journey: ‘She’s an addict so…’
Lil Nas X announced his mother's death on social media, sharing a heartfelt tribute and expressing his enduring love despite their complicated relationship.
Lil Nas X, who shared a complicated relationship with his mother, announced her demise in heart-breaking tribute on social media on Saturday.
“RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. this one’s gonna hurt. 🥹🥹,” the rapper stated in a post on Instagram, alongside three photos of Tameka Hill.
Nas, born Montero Lamar Hill, experienced a complex relationship with his mother. His parents divorced when he was five years old, after which he lived with his grandmother until his father obtained his custody at the age of nine.
Lil Nas X once revealed that his mother struggled with addiction. “I never really talk about my mom,” the Grammy winner stated in a 2020 interview, as per Page Six. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love.”
Lil Nas X's mental health issues
Nas has candidly shared his personal journey towards sobriety in the context of his mental health challenges.
“So, tomorrow is my 10,000th day alive and … I made it!” he stated in a clip shared boa his Instagram Stories on Monday. “A lot of y’all won’t make it but I made it.”
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He finished an in-patient treatment program in late 2025 for unspecified "issues."
“Ever since I got out of rehab, everybody’s, like, [so] nice to me. I could be like ‘Hey’ and everybody’s going to be like ‘Oh my God, you’re so brave,’” he said on Tuesday. “I can try to post a thirst trap on my Instagram Story, and then it’s going to be somebody like, ‘Keep fighting King.’”
Lil Nas X's bipolar diagnosis
Last year in June, the rapper announced that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Nas admitted that he recognized he had a mental health issue, yet he was hesitant to "take medication and have people think different(ly) of me.”
“I’m already Black and gay. Like, ‘Damn, God.’ Black, gay, bipolar. I’m like living life on like extreme hard mode,” he said. “But on a serious note, I’m doing much better. I’m doing better, I’m feeling better. I’m creating freely and there’s less fear in my heart,” he added.
The diagnosis of the performer was made almost a year after he was observed wandering the streets of Los Angeles dressed solely in white underwear and boots.
He was taken into custody at the location after reportedly striking a police officer in the face prior to being admitted to the hospital.
He faced four felony charges, which included battery causing injury to a police officer and resisting an executive officer, following an alleged assault on officers attempting to apprehend him.
Lil Nas entered a plea of not guilty to the charges, and in April, a judge in California approved his participation in a mental health diversion program.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More