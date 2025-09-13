Who will replace Charlie Kirk on podcast? Wife Erika drops hint

Erika Kirk dropped a hint about the future of her late husband's podcast – The Charlie Kirk Show – when she addressed the public for the first time since his death . The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed on September 10 at an event at Utah Valley University. Erika Kirk dropped a hint about late husband, Charlie's, podcast, while addressing the public.(X/@JonnyRoot_)

Charlie, a conservative political activist, was also well known for his podcast, and there have been questions about what the future holds, after he was slain. "Where do we go from here? What happens next? Who is supposed to pick up the microphone?,” Turning Point USA contributor, Isabel Brown, had asked on X.

Now, Erika Kirk appears to have cleared the air when making her remarks. Even before Erika went live, The Charlie Kirk Show dropped a new episode – their first since Kirk was killed. To pay tribute, they left a chair empty for Charlie. Kirk's friends Tyler Bowyer, Jack Posobiec, and Blake Neff were all present. Andrew Kolvet, one of the producers of the show, remarked that the chair would remain empty since Kirk could not be replaced. He added that the team would honor him and continue to draw inspiration from his work.

What Erika said about Charlie Kirk's podcast

Erika, when addressing the public, assured that the Charlie Kirk Show would continue. This is in line with her desire to keep Charlie Kirk's message alive. She said that her late husband's campus tour to US universities would continue, as would his podcast.

“He never gave up. One of his mottos was never surrender. So I want to tell that we will never surrender. The campus tour will continue. There will be even more tours in the years ahead to come,” she said.

Erika further said that Charlie's ideas would continue to spread. She stated, “in a world filled with chaos doubt and uncertainty, my husbands voice will remain.”

Towards the end of the speech, an emotional Erika promised to keep Charlie Kirk's legacy alive, saying “I promise I will never let your legacy die,” and vowed to make his movement the ‘biggest thing this nation has ever seen’.

Elsewhere in the speech, Erika thanked law enforcement, President Donald Trump, VP JD Vance and Second Lady of the US, Usha Vance, as well as Turning Point USA members, for the support during the trying time.