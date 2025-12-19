Why Greg Biffle, wife Cristina were on Cessna C550 plane that crashed in Statesville; ‘where was he going?’

Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and two children died in a Cessna C550 plane crash in Statesville on Thursday, their close friend and driver Garrett Mitchell, aka Cleetus McFarland, confirmed on Facebook. This comes after authorities reported that a plane owned by Biffle crashed and exploded into flames while attempting to land at the regional airport. A plane linked to NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed on Thursday(Instagram)

The sheriff confirmed fatalities, but did not say whether Biffle was on the plane.

Why Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina and their kids were on the plane

Mitchell confirmed that the Biffle family was coming over to his Florida home to ‘spend the afternoon with us’.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma and son Ryder were on the plane...because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this."

The airport, located about 45 miles north of Charlotte, is frequently used by NASCAR teams and major corporations. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell confirmed the loss of life, saying, “I can confirm there were fatalities.” The Federal Aviation Administration said all six occupants were aboard a Cessna C550 at the time of the crash.

Flight records indicate the aircraft was registered to a company operated by retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. Tracking data from FlightAware showed the jet departed from Statesville shortly after 10 AM before turning back and attempting to land at the same airport.

The crash unfolded in full view of golfers at the adjacent Lakewood Golf Club, where debris was scattered across the ninth hole, AP reported. Some players reportedly dropped to the ground as the plane flew overhead moments before impact. “We were like, ‘Oh my gosh! That’s way too low,’” said Joshua Green of Mooresville. “It was scary.”

Video footage from WSOC-TV captured first responders racing onto the runway as flames burned amid the wreckage. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with assistance from the FAA. AccuWeather reported drizzle and cloudy conditions in the area at the time of the crash.

According to flight data, the aircraft had been scheduled to travel later in the day from Sarasota, Florida, to Treasure Cay International Airport in the Bahamas, before returning to Fort Lauderdale and ultimately back to Statesville by evening.

