US, Pakistan consider plans to expand counterterror, critical minerals collaboration

Washington and Islamabad will discuss plans for close counter-terrorism and mining collaborations – particularly in the field of critical minerals – the two countries announced on Friday. This came after a meeting between US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar in Washington. US secretary of state Marco Rubio (R) greets Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar at the department of state on July 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued willingness to play a constructive role in mediating conversations with Iran and its commitment to preserving regional stability. The two also discussed prospects for deepening bilateral counterterrorism cooperation, including countering ISIS-K, and the upcoming U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad this August,” said US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral trade and exploring prospects for enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals and mining sectors,” added Bruce.

Dar, who has been Pakistan’s foreign minister since last year, claimed that Pakistan’s mineral reserves were worth an estimated $6-8 trillion during a subsequent public event at the Atlantic Council, a think tank. Dar added that American investors were welcome to explore Pakistan’s minerals and natural resources sector.

“We also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. I appreciated the U.S. constructive role in facilitating the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire. We reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at multilateral fora, including at the UN Security Council. With continued dialogue and mutual respect, I am confident we can build a more stable, prosperous, and mutually beneficial future for both our nations,” Dar said about his meeting with Rubio in a statement on X.

During an event at the Atlantic Council, Dar called for a longer-term partnership between Islamabad and Washington instead of a “transactional” relationship. Dar also declared that Pakistan remains ready for a “composite dialogue” with India.

This marked the first in-person meeting between Rubio and Dar since the former took office in January this year. Their meeting also comes after President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Washington DC in June.

Dar also defended his country’s relationship with China.

“It’s a matter of who gives the better deal. We should not be seeing through the lens of another country. It has to be standalone. I did say we have great strategic relations with China but we have a long-lasting friendship with the US all the time,” Dar said.

The Pakistani foreign minister went on to say that Islamabad could play the role of a bridge between America and China as the two superpowers navigate bilateral tensions.