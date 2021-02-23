US restaurant calls masks 'face diapers'; uproar on social media
The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been wreaking havoc around the world. Though the rate of its spread has slowed down in recent months - due to vaccines etc - one thing that has stood as a wall to keep everyone safe from the infection is face mask.
Health experts across the world, including from the World Health Organzation (WHO), are advising people to continue wearing masks; many states in India are penalising people for not wearing masks.
But in United States, the country worst-affected by Covid-19, a restaurant has sparked outrage on social media for its contoversial policy.
“FACE DIAPERS NOT REQUIRED! EVERYONE WELCOME,” declares the sign at BeckyJack’s Food Shack in Florida. The image was posted by the restaurant on its Facebook page on Valentine's Day with the following post: "Howdy Folks! Happy Valentine's Day. A friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks."
Since then, the post has been shared 1,000 times and elicited 3,800 comments on the social media platform.
Some of the people who commented on the post early, said they love the restaurant and its food. "Love your restaurant and food!!! Thank you! We will be by soon," said Kristine Rowles Pepe.
In fact, a few appreciated the post. "So glad you’re giving people the choice to wear or not wear a mask. Just like they have a choice to go or not go to your restaurant. I think we are all capable of making our own decisions when it comes to our health. Unfortunately there are those that think we need those decisions made for us!!" commented Ronda Shrigley Alley.
"This is fabulous! We will definitely be dining here!! Thank you for having common sense," said another user Troy Christine Woest.
But others were aghast, calling the post a "cheap publicity stunt".
"Enjoy your infamy while you can. Cheap publicity stunts are awesome. Team sports obviously not a thing your way. If you're locals feel sitting side by side without distancing and limited seating is cool, again, enjoy," said Adam Mullikin.
"Sad that egregious personal choice Trumps science based social responsibility," John Dvoracek said in his comment. Others also said that "people like these are the reason we’re still in a pandemic".
After the uproar on social media, the restaurant defended its poster and in a follow-up post, asked those who are hurt by the post to "unfriend them".
"My email address is right here on our page. Y'all know me. Okay some do, the rest of Y'all have no clue where Weeki Wachee is. Yes we do not require facemasks and yes we think of them as diapers. We strive to be transparent. And to our friends.. unfriend us now because being our friend will hurt you," the post on February 16 said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US restaurant calls masks 'face diapers'; uproar on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time for Jeep to end use of tribe's name: Cherokee chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden-Trudeau talks on Tuesday seek to ease strained relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paris raps Pakistan over Alvi's remarks on French Muslims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French households have saved $146 Billion as Covid lockdown curtailed spendings
- When and how French consumers will spend the nest egg is key to determining the speed of the economic recovery after the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corruption trial against South African ex-President Jacob Zuma to start in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand to shut its immigration offices in Mumbai, Pretoria and Manila
- INZ’s deputy head Catriona Robinson said they have to adapt to New Zealand’s Covid-19 economic recovery as well as focus on the changing work environments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran imposes curbs on UN nuclear inspections: State TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Congress to question US Capitol security officials on Jan 6 siege
- Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin rolls back Trump-era citizenship test in another policy reversal
- US citizenship and immigration services said the revised civics test “may inadvertently create potential barriers” to the naturalisation process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After snowstorm, the next challenge facing Texans: High energy bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishi Sunak plans more Covid aid for UK as unemployment climbs
- The chancellor of the exchequer will set out the details in his March 3 budget after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a timeline for reopening the UK economy that keeps some businesses closed until at least June 21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reaction to Facebook agreeing a concession deal with Australia on media bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox