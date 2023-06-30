‘Very focused on details,’ Transportation Secretary Buttigieg defends President Biden despite slip-ups

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came to the defense of President Biden after the commander-in-chief mistakenly confused Ukraine with Iraq on two separate occasions within a span of 12 hours. FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks about airline flight delays and cancellations in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, May 8, 2023, in Washington. The Transportation Department is awarding almost $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero and low emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have zero carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

When asked about concerns regarding Biden's age and slip-ups during an interview with CNN host Kaitlan Collins, Buttigieg emphasized the president's focus on both the big picture and the finer details.

Buttigieg stated, "Well, what I'd say is I wish you could be in a room with him, the way I often am, seeing how he is simultaneously focused on a big-picture vision and very focused on details. Look, this is an administration that has been extraordinarily effective." The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, further added, "One of the cases that I made, back when I was running for president at an unusually young age, is that the only thing that really matters is your ability to do the job."

Despite being the oldest president in US history, Biden announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024, leading to increasing questions about his mental acuity. If he were to serve a second term, Biden would be 86 years old by the end of it.



On one occasion, the 46th US President mistakenly stated, "Putin's clearly losing the war in Iraq," while speaking to reporters on the White House lawn. The previous night, during a fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland, he made a similar error. Biden said, "If anybody told you... that we'd be able to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united, I think they would have told you it's not likely."

Recently, the president faced online ridicule after walking off the set of a live MSNBC interview before the program could go to a commercial break, adding to the criticism surrounding his verbal missteps.

Buttigieg, however, argued that Americans should focus on the accomplishments of the Biden administration rather than getting caught up in the gaffes.

"At the end of the day, anybody, in any job, ought to be judged on the job that they're doing. And in just two and a half years, this administration, under President Biden's leadership, has delivered more than many presidencies have been able to do in four or even eight years."

While concerns about Biden's age and slip-ups persist, his supporters maintain that his ability to effectively carry out his duties as president should be the primary focus of assessment.