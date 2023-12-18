Watch: Bull runs amok on train tracks in Newark Penn station in US

A bull entered Newark Penn station in the United States and started running amok on the train tracks. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Due to the bull's presence on the tracks, train traffic between New Jersey and New York got disrupted.(X(formerly Twitter))

According to a report by ABC News, the incident happened on Thursday at 10.30 am. Due to the bull's presence on the tracks, train traffic between New Jersey and New York got disrupted. Trains bound for New York got delayed by up to 45 minutes. By noon, the bull was captured after police arrived at the scene to resolve the situation.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ| Vladimir Putin's ‘employ women' message: 'Russia’s reserve labour force…'

A train passenger named Jason Monticelli recalled the incident in an interaction with New York ABC station WABC. He said that the train he was travelling in slowed down due to the bull's presence on the tracks.

"It was just kinda trotting down the track. We were just trying to figure out where it came from," said Monticelli.

Meanwhile, Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy got to know of the incident and joked, "I’ve always been bullish on Jersey’s future, but this is just a step too far folks."

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral video of the bull

"This is clearly a sign from the Gods," joked one user.

"So hilarious. He’s searching for the leaves..," wrote another user.

"He’s probably just headed to Red Bull Stadium," commented a third person.

"I'd rather ride the bull than a NJ transit train," joked a fourth user.