Watch: Moment volcano erupts, spews 6.8 miles-high ash cloud in Indonesia

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupted on Monday, sending a fiery plume of ash 11 kilometres (6.8 miles) high into the sky, per Reuters. The disaster has forced hundreds of residents from surrounding villages to evacuate. The eruption, which occurred on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, prompted authorities to issue an urgent safety advisory, restricting activity within 6 kilometres of the crater. A villager watches the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Talibura village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara, on June 17, 2025. (Photo by AFP)

Authorities issue a high alert after volcanic eruption

Indonesia’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) confirmed the eruption and raised the alert level.

“The public and tourists are urged not to carry out activities within a radius of 6 km from the eruption centre. Remain calm and follow directions from the local government,” the agency said in an official statement.

The volcanic ash cloud triggered emergency protocols across the region, with many residents seeking shelter and wearing masks to protect against fine particulate inhalation.

Risk of lava floods adds to fears

Beyond the immediate dangers of ash and falling debris, officials warned of another serious threat-lava flooding. If heavy rainfall combines with volcanic material, lahars could form and flow into low-lying areas.

Communities near watersheds upstream of Lewotobi, including Dulipali, Nobo, Hokeng Jaya, and Nurabelen, have been asked to remain alert.

“In addition, communities around disaster-prone areas should be aware of the potential for lava flooding in the event of heavy rain,” the PVMBG stated.

Monitoring continues, flights on watch

Emergency crews remain stationed near the volcano as monitoring continues. Lewotobi’s eruption has also prompted aviation alerts, though no major flight disruptions have been reported so far.

The twin-peaked volcano last recorded notable activity late last year, raising concerns about its increasingly volatile behaviour. Residents impacted by ashfall have been advised to use face coverings and avoid outdoor exposure for extended periods.

FAQs:

Where is Lewotobi volcano located?

Lewotobi is on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia.

What safety measures have been advised?

A 6 km exclusion zone has been imposed, and residents are advised to wear masks and remain indoors.

What does the risk of lava flooding mean?

Authorities have warned of possible lava flooding in the event of heavy rain, especially in upstream regions.