e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘We will not compromise on safety’, says UK regulator on Covid vaccine

‘We will not compromise on safety’, says UK regulator on Covid vaccine

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation, said that top of the priority list for a vaccine would be carehome residents and workers, old people and then adults with an underlying health conditions.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:11 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency CEO June Raine said that safety was her watchword.
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency CEO June Raine said that safety was her watchword.(REUTERS)
         

Britain’s drugs regulator said on Wednesday that it would not compromise on safety when it comes to deciding whether or not to approve a Covid-19 vaccine.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency CEO June Raine said that safety was her watchword.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation, said that top of the priority list for a vaccine would be carehome residents and workers, old people and then adults with an underlying health conditions.

tags
top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In