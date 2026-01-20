What a Break With Europe Means for the American Economy

President Trump’s bid to annex Greenland and unleash tariffs on several European countries has plunged the trans-Atlantic alliance into crisis. If a trade war breaks out, the U.S. economy could feel the pain—from South Carolina to Silicon Valley. President Donald Trump has also linked his claims on the Danish territory to not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in a letter he sent to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. (Getty Images via AFP)

European leaders, many of whom are gathering in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the World Economic Forum, are considering the bloc’s options to retaliate, including imposing tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods, and making it harder for American multinationals to bid on European contracts. A trade war would be devastating for Europe, which already suffers from stagnant growth.

Economists say tit-for-tat tariffs probably won’t cause a recession in the U.S. but could slow growth, hit an already sluggish domestic manufacturing sector and push up prices for consumers and businesses when the U.S. is already struggling to get inflation back to comfortable levels.

In the long run, worsening ties could lead Europe to lessen its dependence on the U.S. and deepen trade ties elsewhere, weakening a relationship that has been a driver of prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

For the U.S., the eventual outcome could be American firms selling less to Europe, denting their profits and opening the door to competitors from countries like China, said Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a think tank. “Once those new relationships get made, it’s very hard to change them,” she said.

The economies of the U.S. and Europe are deeply intertwined. The European Union is the U.S.’s biggest trading partner—and Europe is the largest source of foreign direct investment in the U.S., with $3.6 trillion invested into the U.S. as of 2024. It goes the other way too: U.S. companies make a fortune selling software, financial products and oil across the Atlantic.

“There are essentially no deeper relationships in trade,” said Philip A. Luck, director of the economics program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “If you look at the AI [and] data center build-out right now, that is being financed by the revenue generated from Europe and other places.”

A trade war isn’t the only economic risk. Some analysts warn that Trump’s threats against Europe could also cause European investors to pare back investments in U.S. stocks and bonds, leading to a weaker U.S. dollar, declines in U.S. stocks and higher U.S. borrowing costs. Higher borrowing costs, in turn, tend to weigh on business investment and household spending, leading to slower economic growth.

Trump has wielded the unparalleled might of the American economy as a powerful tool with which to bend allies and rivals to his will. And so far, he has mostly gotten his way. Europe, which depends on U.S. military support against a hostile Russia, has more to lose from a rift, giving its leaders an incentive to appease Trump rather than hit back. That is what happened last year, when the EU agreed to a lopsided trade deal rather than risk losing U.S. support for Ukraine’s war effort. But some analysts say it isn’t a foregone conclusion Europe will fold again.

On Saturday, Trump said he would slap 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting Feb. 1. The tariffs would rise to 25% on June 1 if no deal to sell Greenland to the U.S. is reached by then, Trump wrote on social media. Among the European products that the proposed tariffs would hit are a range of luxury and high-end goods, from French perfumes, cheeses and wines to German automobiles.

While the trans-Atlantic goods trade has grown more slowly since the 2007-09 recession, U.S. services exports have continued to expand rapidly. That includes financial, legal and insurance services, but increasingly centers on digital services and cloud computing provided by leading American tech companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google and IBM. The European Union is the largest destination for U.S. services exports, which for the bloc totaled $294.7 billion in 2024.