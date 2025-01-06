Who could replace Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister? Top 5 contenders in Trump’s 2.0 era

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, aged 53, announced his resignation as the leader of the Liberal Party on Monday. Who could replace Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister?

With his resignation, the Liberals face the urgent task of selecting a new leader to keep up with Trump's new era. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre emerges as a frontrunner, with betting markets favoring him to take on the role of Canada’s leader after the next election. (Also read: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation: ‘I cannot be the best option’)

Here are some of the people expected to enter the PM race

Trudeau steps down as Liberal Party leader

Trudeau, who has led Canada for nine years, will continue as party leader until a new one is chosen. The resignation comes amid declining public support for the Liberal Party, which faces strong opposition from the Conservatives, Daily Mail reports. Canada’s political scene does not elect the prime minister directly. Instead, the leader of the majority party in Parliament assumes the role.

Meanwhile, the return of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump poses challenges for Canada, including potential trade tariffs and suggestions such as Canada becoming the 51st state of the U.S.

Potential candidates to succeed Trudeau

Chrystia Freeland

The former Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister was one of the strongest allies of Trudeau before resigning from the cabinet recently. While heading Foreign Affairs she helped the country “renegotiate a free trade deal with the US and Mexico.” She also was in charge of Canada's financial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pierre Poilievre

Leader of the Conservative Party since 2022, Poilievre is the frontrunner for the prime minister’s office if the Liberals lose. Current polls give Conservatives a 21-point lead over Liberals, according to Mail. According to his biography on the campaign's website, he “is a life-long conservative, champion of a free market, and fighter for people taking ownership of and responsibility for their own futures.”

Mark Carney

Former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, Carney is widely considered a strong contender. Being a Harvard and Oxford graduate, Carney brings decades of expertise in economics and diplomacy. "He would be an outstanding addition at a time when Canadians need good people to step up in politics," Trudeau himself praised Carney during theNato conference in 2024.

Anita Anand

The Oxford-educated lawyer has built a reputation for her expertise in financial regulation and governance. She secured vaccines during the pandemic as Minister of Procurement and led military reforms as Defence Minister. Now heading the Treasury Board, her rise signals leadership potential despite speculation of political pushback.

Dominic LeBlanc

Liberal politician and Trudeau’s close ally, LeBlanc currently serves as Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs.