WHO team continues Covid-19 origin probe in Wuhan as protests held in more countries
In Brazil, protestors marched in several cities on Sunday to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis.(Reuters)
In Brazil, protestors marched in several cities on Sunday to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis.(Reuters)
world news

WHO team continues Covid-19 origin probe in Wuhan as protests held in more countries

A World Health Organization team visited the Huanan food market in Wuhan as part of its fieldwork in a politically sensitive mission to investigate the origins of the pandemic.
Agencies, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST

WHO experts on Monday visited the market in China linked to the first known Covid-19 cluster, seeking clues about the outbreak of the pandemic, as protesters in several countries staged fresh demonstrations against their governments’ action - or inaction - on the still-raging coronavirus.

In Belgium, police detained more than 200 people taking part in two banned protests against anti-virus measures. Polish police raided discos that defied restrictions on Saturday, using stun grenades and tear gas to clear dance floors.

In the Netherlands, Amsterdam police cleared out the city’s museum square after some 600 people gathered there for an illegal protest. Thousands of people marched through the Austrian capital Vienna to protest coronavirus restrictions there, ignoring a police ban on the march, with many shunning masks and social distancing. The march was organised by the far-right Freedom Party of Austria.

In Brazil, protestors marched in several cities on Sunday to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis.

The emergence of the new variants has further complicated the fight against the coronavirus. The variant first detected in Britain caused half of all new Covid-19 infections in the Netherlands by January 26, Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday.

A World Health Organization team visited the Huanan food market in Wuhan as part of its fieldwork in a politically sensitive mission to investigate the origins of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among a host of well-wishers across UK praying for record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore to pull through after the centenarian was admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Moore, who raised almost 40 million pounds ($55mn) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year’s lockdown, was diagnosed last week.

WHO team continues Covid-19 origin probe as protests held in more countries

Agencies, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:34 AM IST
A World Health Organization team visited the Huanan food market in Wuhan as part of its fieldwork in a politically sensitive mission to investigate the origins of the pandemic.
Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in the capital Naypyidaw before dawn, party spokesman Myo Nyunt told AFP. In picture - Supporters rally outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
world news

Aung San Suu Kyi detained as army grabs power in Myanmar

Agencies, Yangon/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Bloodless military coup sparks global condemnation, with the US leading calls for the restoration of democracy.
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on February 1. (REUTERS)
world news

Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after coup

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:13 AM IST
The US “will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack,” vowed the US president, and his press secretary said his statement is directed at all countries in the region.
"To see the desecration of this magnificent statue only underscores the need for more people to study Gandhi’s teachings,” Khanna said.(PTI | Representational image)
world news

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna condemns vandalisation of Gandhi statue

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The statue in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California was vandalised, broken and ripped from the base by unknown miscreants early this week.
The rocket, called Zuljanah for the horse of Imam Hussein, did not launch a satellite into orbit.(AP)
world news

Iran state TV airs launch of new satellite-carrying rocket

AP, Tehran
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The footage of the solid-liquid-fueled rocket showed the launch taking place during daytime in a desert environment.
A homeless is seen on the street as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a snowstorm in the Manhattan borough of New York City.(REUTERS)
world news

Forget no one: US cities use real-time data to end homelessness

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:20 PM IST
The federally mandated count offers a key snapshot of the unhoused population, but the data has long been criticized by some homelessness advocates.
Activists affiliated with Civil Society in Kathmandu, Nepal, hold placards during a protest against Myanmar's military.(REUTERS)
world news

UN Security Council aims to discuss Myanmar military coup on Tuesday: Diplomats

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Western leaders condemned Monday's seizure of power by the military and called for the release of those detained.
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi defended the violence in western Rakhine State as a counter-terrorism operations.(REUTERS)
world news

Aung San Suu Kyi no longer West's priority after Myanmar military coup

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Long celebrated as a pro-democracy activist, Aung San Suu Kyi has faced a global outcry at her defence of allegations of genocide against at Myanmar's Rohingya population.
PC Sandhu was born to a Sikh family in Zanzibar, East Africa, in 1943 and came to the UK in 1962(Twitter)
world news

Scotland Yard remembers first-ever Sikh female police officer

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:22 PM IST
  • At a time when there would have only been about 700 female officers in the Met, Karpal Kaur Sandhu was both the first female Sikh and female South Asian police officer in the UK. Sandhu, aged 30, was killed in an altercation with her husband, who was reportedly opposed to her career choice.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Reuters)
world news

UK PM Johnson warns Covid-19 lockdown may get tougher

PTI, London
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:16 PM IST
As teachers’ unions have been calling for a countrywide closure of all schools for a few weeks due to the rapid spread of the new variation, Johnson insisted that parents should send their children to school from Monday in the areas where they remain open as the threat to young kids from the deadly virus is “very small”.
Myanmar military's commander-in-chief sits at the helm of three important ministries — defence, border affairs, and home affairs.(AFP File Photo)
world news

Min Aung Hlaing: The military chief who engineered the coup against Suu Kyi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • The military’s commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing came under the international community's radar because of his role in the ethnic cleansing of Rohingyas of Rakhine state, however, very little is known about this obscure figure whose forces detained Suu Kyi.
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh will not be the first terrorist to walk free in Pakistan. But his acquittal, on Thursday, by Pakistan’s Supreme Court on charges of kidnapping and beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl was curiously timed, just days after President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office. (REUTERS)
world news

US Prez Joe Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion Covid-19 aid

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:28 PM IST
The Republicans propose slimmer benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples, according to a draft obtained by The Associated Press.
A shopper washes her hands using a mobile handwashing machine called 'WOSH', installed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in Tokyo. (REUTERS)
world news

Japan may extend Covid-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:57 PM IST
In January, the government imposed a state of emergency in 11 prefectures -- Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Hyogo.
Britain's Prince Harry attends the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
world news

Prince Harry accepts apology, ‘substantial’ damages from UK publication

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The 36-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who stepped back from frontline royal duties last year, had sued the newspaper group for libel over two "almost identical" articles published in October 2020, which claimed he had snubbed the Royal Marines after his royal exit.
The army veteran caught the public's imagination in April when he was filmed doing his sponsored walk with the help of a walking frame.(REUTERS)
world news

'Get well' messages pour in for UK's Captain Tom, 100, in hospital with Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Captain Tom Moore raised more than $41 million for health service workers by walking 100 lengths of his garden during last year's lockdown.
