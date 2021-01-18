Wuhan, one year after coronavirus lockdown
China locked down the central city of Wuhan a year ago at the start of the Lunar New Year, the country's biggest holiday, as it battled to contain the spread of a novel coronavirus.
Following is a timeline of key events since the first cases of the virus were detected in the city of 11 million residents in Hubei province.
Dec. 31, 2019: China alerts the World Health Organization (WHO) of 27 cases of "viral pneumonia" in Wuhan. Authorities shut down a wet market in the city the next day, after discovering some patients were vendors or dealers.
Jan. 11, 2020: China reports 61-year-old man dies of the viral illness. Preliminary lab tests cited by Chinese state media point to a new type of coronavirus.
Jan. 20: China confirms person-to-person spread after medical staff are infected.
Jan. 23: China locks down millions of people in Wuhan city and Hubei province as the death toll rises to 18.
Jan. 24-25: More medical professionals are sent to Wuhan to help treat patients as fatalities rise to 56.
Jan. 25: China bans wildlife trade after the virus was traced to a Wuhan animal market. The Lunar New Year holiday is extended for workers and schools.
Feb. 4: The city's first makeshift hospital, Huoshenshan - built from scratch in just eight days - starts to receive patients.
Feb. 7: Chinese ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, who had been reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the Wuhan outbreak, dies, triggering wide public mourning and rare expressions of anger against the government.
Feb. 16: 25-member China-WHO team begins nine-day field trip in China.
Feb. 22: Team arrives in Wuhan and learn about epidemic control measures and medical treatments.
March 10: Chinese President Xi Jinping makes first visit to Wuhan since the outbreak. Wuhan shuts last of 14 makeshift hospitals.
March 18: Wuhan registers zero new confirmed COVID-19 cases and authorities begin to gradually withdraw medical workers from Hubei province.
April 8: Wuhan begins allowing people to leave the city for the first time since the crisis, officially ending the lockdown.
May 13: Authorities in Wuhan launch campaign to test all of its residents after a cluster of new cases raises fears of a second wave of infections.
Dec. 18: WHO says it will send a team of 10 scientists to Wuhan next month.
Jan. 14, 2021: The WHO team arrives in Wuhan, as China ramps up efforts to contain a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in its northeast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden names Rohit Chopra as director of consumer protection bureau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak EC suspends membership of 154 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FBI probes tip that woman stole laptop from Pelosi’s office to sell to Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic response probe team says WHO, China could have acted faster
- The panel also criticised WHO for dragging its feet at the start of the crisis, pointing out that the UN health agency had not convened its emergency committee until January 22, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls Pompeo 'Mr. Liar'; dismisses charge against Wuhan’s bio-lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp brought under control
- The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump to issue 100 pardons, to leave for Florida before Biden inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak PM Imran pitches for border markets with Afghanistan, Iran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
- Law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fear of Covid-19 spread forces Sri Lanka to reduce its Parliament sessions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested after allegedly hiding 3 months at Chicago airport due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox