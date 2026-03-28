Yemen's Houthis join Middle East war, launches first attack against Israel as US-Iran battle intensifies

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen claimed responsibility for a missile launched towards Israel early Saturday, in a fresh escalation that marks the entry of Yemen-based group in the US-Iran war, that marks 30 days today. Houthis join Iran war

The Houthis, which had earlier targeted Israel for attacks on Gaza, was not part of recent escalation. The fresh development suggest a prolonged war in the region as the US and Iran continues their attacks unfazed.

In a statement, General Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attacks, Reuters reported. The rebels also said that their operations would continue until the "aggression" on all fronts ended.

The Middle East war began after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, has stretched into its fourth week.

Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday said that they identified a missile launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory, adding that the Israeli air defence was working to intercept it, AFP reported.

Houthis say targeted 'sensitive Israeli military sites' Houthis military spokesman said that they fired a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting what he described as “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel, the report said.

The Houthis have controlled Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since 2014. They had largely stayed out of the conflict so far, maintaining an uneasy ceasefire with Saudi Arabia, which launched a war against the group in 2015 in support of Yemen’s exiled government.

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Houthis warned of an attack The attack came hours after Saree signalled in a vague statement on Friday that the rebels would join the war.

The Houthis said they were prepared to act if what the group termed as an escalation against Iran and the "Axis of Resistance" continued in the war.

In the past, the group has shown an ability to strike targets far beyond Yemen and disrupt shipping lanes around the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea. For instance, in October 2023, in support of Hamas in Gaza.

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Bab al-Mandab Strait likely target According to the report, if the Houthis open a new front in the conflict, an obvious target would be the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen. The Strait is a key shipping choke point that controls sea ​traffic towards the Suez Canal, after Iran effectively shut the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking on Friday before the Houthi attack, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was "on or ahead of schedule" and expects to conclude military operations in "weeks, not months".

Rubio said the US could meet its objectives without deploying ground troops, but noted that some forces were being sent to the region.

(With input from agencies)