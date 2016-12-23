New exam norms for students of Classes 5, 8 in MP govt schools

From now, the students of classes 5 and 8 at state-run schools would have to take the examinations at their respective institutions. The Madhya Pradesh school education department has issued new guidelines according to which there will be no external examination centres for such students.

The guidelines, in the form of a circular, has been sent to all district education officers (DEOs), district project coordinators (DPCs) and school principals.

“Yes, new guidelines have been issued for primary and middle school examinations. Letters have been sent to all the concerned authorities,” Akshay Singh Rathore, DPC Indore told the Hindustan Times.

Rathore said that the DEOs of have been made the nodal officer for examination in their respective districts . “The respective DEO will head a committee, which will decide and approve the whole process pertaining to the examinations,” added Rathore.

As per the new guidelines, the students will take the examination in their own schools but the principals will be sent to other schools as examination centre chief.

Also, the answer-sheets would be sent to other schools for evaluation. Contacted DEO Anurag Jaiswal said that he was yet to receive the circular. Results of these examinations will be declared by the end of April.