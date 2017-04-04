UPSC NDA and NA Exam (I) 2017: Admit card for Delhi centres issued, download them here

The Union Public Service Commission has released e-admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2017 of candidates who opted for a centre in Delhi. The commission had earlier issued admit cards for non-Delhi Centre candidates. The admit cards will be available for download until April 23.

The examination will be held on April 23 at 41 centres across the country. No paper admit card will be issued to the candidates.

Click here to download your admit card. Before downloading the e-admit card read all the instructions and take a printout of the same.

Click on yes to go to the login page. Key in your registration or roll number, date of birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format) and Captcha code. Click on submit to get admit card.

Check the admit card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC in a detailed email to usnda-upsc@nic.in.

In case, the photograph is not printed or not visible on the admit card, candidates must carry two identical photographs along with a proof of identity such as students ID card used by school or college, voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport etc. and a printout of the admit card to the venue of the examination.

Candidates must keep the admit card safely, as in case of misuse the onus lies on them to prove that they have not used any impersonator.

Approximately, 390 posts are vacant this year: 335 for the National Defence Academy (208 for the Indian Army, 72 for the Indian Air Force, 55 for the Indian Navy) and 55 posts for the Indian Naval Academy.

Admission to these courses will be made on the basis of results of the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board.