2 Congress leaders withdraw nomination against party’s candidate after Hooda’s intervention

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:37 IST

Congress leaders Rajesh Joon and Ravi Khatri, who had earlier filed their nominations against Congress candidate Rajinder Singh Joon as independent candidates, withdrew their nominations after the intervention of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Both leaders went to the election office in Bahadurgarh on Monday and withdrew their nominations.

While interacting with the media, Hooda said that Rajesh Joon and Ravi Kharti have withdrawn their nomination papers and will work to ensure Joon’s victory from Bahadurgarh.

“ In the 10 years of government rule in the state, Congress had worked for the betterment of people. Now, we are geared up for the election campaign and people will uproot Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government from Haryana”, he added.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:37 IST