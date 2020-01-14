Atishi, Raghav Chaddha among AAP’s new faces for Delhi assembly polls

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:57 IST

Among the 23 new faces that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Tuesday for Delhi’s assembly elections on February 28 are Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chaddha, Durgesh Pathak and former Congress strongman Shoaib Iqbal.

While Atishi will fight the election from Kalkaji from where AAP’s Avtar Singh had won last time, Raghav Chaddha will contest from Rajinder Nagar which was earlier represented by Vijender Garg of the AAP.

Atishi had contested the Lok Sabha elections last year from East Delhi which she lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. Chaddha also lost the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi where he contested against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Shoaib Iqbal returns to contest from his home turf of Matia Mahal in place of sitting MLA Asim Ahmed Khan.

Parlad Singh Sawhney is another new face for the AAP from Chandni Chowk, replacing Alka Lamba who joined the Congress last year.

Virender Singh Kadian replaces Surinder Singh as the AAP candidate from the Delhi cantonment constituency.

The AAP also named Dilip Pandey to contest from Timarpur in place of Pankaj Pushkar. Pandey had contested the Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and lost.

Durgesh Pathak will be the AAP candidate from Karawal Nagar in place of Kapil Sharma who joined the BJP.