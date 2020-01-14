e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Assembly Elections / Atishi, Raghav Chaddha among AAP’s new faces for Delhi assembly polls

Atishi, Raghav Chaddha among AAP’s new faces for Delhi assembly polls

Atishi Marlena and Raghav Chaddha had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Delhi last year and lost.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi Marlena will contest the Delhi assembly polls from Kalkaji constituency.
Aam Aadmi Party’s Atishi Marlena will contest the Delhi assembly polls from Kalkaji constituency. (HT PHOTO)
         

Among the 23 new faces that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Tuesday for Delhi’s assembly elections on February 28 are Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chaddha, Durgesh Pathak and former Congress strongman Shoaib Iqbal.

While Atishi will fight the election from Kalkaji from where AAP’s Avtar Singh had won last time, Raghav Chaddha will contest from Rajinder Nagar which was earlier represented by Vijender Garg of the AAP.

Atishi had contested the Lok Sabha elections last year from East Delhi which she lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. Chaddha also lost the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi where he contested against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Shoaib Iqbal returns to contest from his home turf of Matia Mahal in place of sitting MLA Asim Ahmed Khan.

Parlad Singh Sawhney is another new face for the AAP from Chandni Chowk, replacing Alka Lamba who joined the Congress last year.

Virender Singh Kadian replaces Surinder Singh as the AAP candidate from the Delhi cantonment constituency.

The AAP also named Dilip Pandey to contest from Timarpur in place of Pankaj Pushkar. Pandey had contested the Lok Sabha elections from North East Delhi against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and lost.

Durgesh Pathak will be the AAP candidate from Karawal Nagar in place of Kapil Sharma who joined the BJP.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news