Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Congress bigwigs to join campaign; PM Modi, Amit Shah continue canvassing today

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 09:14 IST

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manmohan Singh will campaign for their party’s candidates on Tuesday, just days before the election campaign in Delhi ends on February 6. The voting will take place on February 8.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already been on the campaign trail, Tuesday will be the first day the Congress’ senior leaders will canvass for the candidates.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will speak in a public rally in the Sikh-dominated Rajouri Garden area.

Before them, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh joined the campaign on Monday and targeted both the AAP and the BJP, saying Delhi has suffered in the turf war between the two parties and only Congress can bring development in the city.

Among the BJP’s top brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Dwarka, a day after he trained his guns at protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) currently underway at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia and Seelampur.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda will also participate in the public meeting of Prime Minister Modi.

Similarly, Union home minister Amit Shah will address public rallies in Delhi Cantonment, Patel Nagar and Timarpur. On Monday, Shah had hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, accusing it of failing to fulfil its promises and supporting “anti-national” elements.

Shah claimed that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had promised citizenship to minorities from Pakistan but the Congress is now protesting the amended citizenship law because it is “afraid of its vote bank in Shaheen Bagh”.

The BJP, the AAP and Congress have adopted a no-holds-barred attack on rivals on issues like anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh and performance of the Kejriwal government.

Top BJP leaders, including JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goel, Hardeep Puri and Smriti Irani as well as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath have been questioning the Kejriwal government over “anti-national” elements and accusing it of failing to fulfil its poll promises.

The Delhi assembly polls are largely being seen as a two-way race between the ruling AAP and BJP. The BJP is looking to get some hold on Delhi after winning just three seats in the last assembly elections in 2015. The AAP had swept the polls by winning 67 of the 70 seats that year.

Campaigning for Delhi assembly elections will end in the evening on February 6. The elections will be held on February 8. And, the votes will be counted on February 11.