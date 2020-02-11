‘Decimated again’: Congress’ Sharmishtha Mukherjee critiques Delhi rout

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:58 IST

Delhi Mahila Congress chief and party spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee said on Tuesday that her party needs to act after its decimation in Delhi Assembly elections.

“We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection now, it’s time for action now. Being part of the system, I too take my share of responsibility,” Mukherjee on Twitter as Congress failed to win a single seat in Delhi elections for the second consecutive time.

She also listed the reasons for Congress’ dismal performance in Delhi polls and blamed the top leadership for loss. “There were inordinate delays in decision-making at the top, and lack of strategy and unity at state level. Our workers were demotivated, there was no grassroot connect,” said Mukherjee.

“BJP playing divisive politics,Kejriwal playing ‘smart politics’& what r we doing? Can we honestly say that we’ve done all 2 put our house in order? We r busy capturing Congress whereas other parties are capturing India. If we r 2 survive, time 2 come out of exalted echo chambers!” she said in another tweet.

Mukherjee is not the only one who is offering the harsh critique on Congress’ performance. Alka Lamba, who lost from Chandni Chowk, said Congress needs to prepare itself for new fight, but with new faces. “I accept the results, but not defeat. Hindu-Muslim votes were polarised. With new faces, Congress has to prepare for a new fight and a long struggle for people of Delhi. If we fight today, we will win tomorrow,” Lamba said in her tweet posted in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had earlier blamed the laxity of the Delhi unit of the party for the poor show. “The laxity shown by Delhi in-charges in the organisation... two-three people from Delhi Congress and AICC are directly responsible for ruining it,” added Dikshit.

Dikshit, the son of Congress leader and former Delhi chief minister late Sheila Dikshit, also said that he knew from September last year that his party is going to lose in Delhi.

Congress was once the favourite in Delhi, and ruled for three straight terms under Sheila Dikshit. But after losing to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party (AAP) in 2013, it has never really been able to revive itself.

In 2015 Assembly elections, it drew a blank. And the record continued in 2020.

It got 24.55 per cent in 2013 Delhi Assembly election, which was reduced to 9.8 per cent in 2015. This year, according to Election Commission data, Congress’ vote share has shrunk to a meagre 4.26 per cent. The steep fall also led party leaders to acknowledge the fact that there is a need for a relook at the strategy.

“We will redraw the party from scratch. No Congress man or Congress woman will shy away from sacrifices that need to be made,” party leader Randeep Surjewala said at a party briefing on Tuesday as it stared at the dubious distinction of scoring a duck for the second consecutive time in assembly elections.

Fears of the Congress not having a credible face, after the death of its three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit last July, and ceding its vote bank to AAP came true with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party capturing the space once occupied by the grand old party.

In what ended up being a bipolar contest between the AAP and the BJP, the Congress was trailing at a distant third on almost all the city’s 70 seats, with many candidates facing the ignominy of losing their deposits.