e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Re-polling being held in five booths on Wednesday

Haryana joint chief electoral officer Dr Inder Jeet said that some ‘shortcomings’ had been noticed after which re-polling was ordered in the booths.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Re-polling being held in five booths in Haryana.
Re-polling being held in five booths in Haryana.(Photo by Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
         

Re-polling was underway in five polling booths in as many assembly constituencies of Haryana on Wednesday.

Some “shortcomings” had been noticed after which re-polling was ordered in these booths, state’s joint chief electoral officer Dr Inder Jeet had said on Tuesday.

The re-polling is being held in booth number 71 of Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency in Jind district, 161 of Beri constituency in Jhajjar district, 28 of Narnaul Assembly constituency in Narnaul district, 18 of Kosli in district Rewari and booth number 113 of Prithla in Faridabad district, officials said.

Re-polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Polling to 90 Assembly seats was held in Haryana on Monday. Results will be declared on Thursday.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 10:28 IST

tags
top news
Sourav Ganguly officially takes charge as 39th BCCI president
Sourav Ganguly officially takes charge as 39th BCCI president
No need to recuse, rules Supreme Court on demand that judge step away from case
No need to recuse, rules Supreme Court on demand that judge step away from case
BJP, JD(U) may not tie up for Jharkhand assembly elections
BJP, JD(U) may not tie up for Jharkhand assembly elections
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express tickets to cost Rs1,700-Rs 2,000
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express tickets to cost Rs1,700-Rs 2,000
US attorney supports India’s Art 370 move, compares PM Modi to Lincoln
US attorney supports India’s Art 370 move, compares PM Modi to Lincoln
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News