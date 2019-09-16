Haryana Assembly Polls: Capt Abhimanyu, Narnaund MLA
Capt Abhimanyu, also a first-time MLA, went on to become the most-powerful minister in the Haryana government. The industrialist-turned politician unsuccessfully contested several elections in the state before tasting success in the 2014 assembly polls.
Educational qualification: BCom, LLB
Assets: Total: Rs 57.05 crore
Movable: Rs 21.40 crore
Immovable: Rs 35.65 crore
Electoral history:
2014: Capt Abhimanyu defeated Raj S Mor of INLD by 5,761 votes.
2009: Saroj Mor of INLD defeated Cong’s Ram K Gautam by 10,097 votes.
2005: Ram K Gautam from BJP defeated Saroj Mor by 1,399 votes.
Constituency primer:
Narnaund constituency in Hisar is flanked by Jind and Rohtak districts on two sides. It has a dominant Jat vote-bank followed by a sizeable presence of scheduled-caste voters. Following the delimitation of assembly constituencies in 2007, polling booths of Barwala, Ghirai (now abolished) and Hansi assembly constituencies were incorporated in the Narnaund segment.
How he performed:
Capt Abhimanyu made Narnaund a subdivision. Being a cabinet minister helped him in pushing the development agenda – setting up of four new government colleges, new ITIs, a skill-development centre of Hisar veterinary varsity, reconstruction of two waterways, revamp of drinking water infrastructure, augmentation of roads and health facilities are to name a few. Despite doing so much, he would be worried as the BJP candidate for Hisar seat had trailed by 3,030 votes from Narnaund segment in the recent polls.
MLA’s quote:
Development of one’s constituency and growth of constituents is the first and foremost responsibility of an elected representative. I feel a great sense of achievement in getting some long-pending demands fulfilled.
By the way:
Was a short-service commissioned officer in army.
