Haryana Assembly Polls: Capt Abhimanyu, Narnaund MLA

The industrialist-turned politician unsuccessfully contested several elections in the state before tasting success in the 2014 assembly polls.

assembly-elections Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Capt Abhimanyu
Capt Abhimanyu (HT Photo)
         

Capt Abhimanyu, also a first-time MLA, went on to become the most-powerful minister in the Haryana government. The industrialist-turned politician unsuccessfully contested several elections in the state before tasting success in the 2014 assembly polls.

Educational qualification: BCom, LLB

Assets: Total: Rs 57.05 crore

Movable: Rs 21.40 crore

Immovable: Rs 35.65 crore

Electoral history:

2014: Capt Abhimanyu defeated Raj S Mor of INLD by 5,761 votes.

2009: Saroj Mor of INLD defeated Cong’s Ram K Gautam by 10,097 votes.

2005: Ram K Gautam from BJP defeated Saroj Mor by 1,399 votes.

Constituency primer:

Narnaund constituency in Hisar is flanked by Jind and Rohtak districts on two sides. It has a dominant Jat vote-bank followed by a sizeable presence of scheduled-caste voters. Following the delimitation of assembly constituencies in 2007, polling booths of Barwala, Ghirai (now abolished) and Hansi assembly constituencies were incorporated in the Narnaund segment.

How he performed:

Capt Abhimanyu made Narnaund a subdivision. Being a cabinet minister helped him in pushing the development agenda – setting up of four new government colleges, new ITIs, a skill-development centre of Hisar veterinary varsity, reconstruction of two waterways, revamp of drinking water infrastructure, augmentation of roads and health facilities are to name a few. Despite doing so much, he would be worried as the BJP candidate for Hisar seat had trailed by 3,030 votes from Narnaund segment in the recent polls.

MLA’s quote:

Development of one’s constituency and growth of constituents is the first and foremost responsibility of an elected representative. I feel a great sense of achievement in getting some long-pending demands fulfilled.

By the way:

Was a short-service commissioned officer in army.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 22:44 IST

