Haryana Assembly Polls: Jasbir Deswal, Safidon MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:25 IST

Jasbir Deswal started his political career with Congress. He was Congress district president from 2010 to 2014. He left Congress to contest assembly polls as an independent candidate. The MLA resigned from vidhan sabha and joined BJP in May.

Educational qualification: LLB

Assets:Rs 6.12 crore

Movable: Rs 2.49 crore

Immovable: Rs 3.63 crore

Constituency primer:

Under Jind district, Safidon constituency is dominated by Jats. With Jind being a centre of Haryana’s politics, all the political parties launch their political campaigns from here. At least three different independent candidates have won assembly elections from here after Haryana was carved out in 1966.

Electoral history:

2014: Jasbir Deswal, independent candidate, defeated Vandana Sharma of BJP by 1,422 votes.

2009: Kali Ram Patwari of INLD defeated Bachan Singh Arya, independent candidate, by 15,436 votes.

2005: Bachan Singh Arya, independent candidate, defeated Karamvir Saini of Congress by 17,644 votes.

How he performed:

Deswal claims bringing development projects worth Rs 550 crore. But his opponents blame him for not creating employment opportunities — a promise he had made ahead of the 2014 assembly elections. He had promised to bring industries, but he failed. The residents accuse him of making false promise of sending 5,000 youths abroad for employment. Over 65% are of segment lack proper drinking water facility.

MLA quote:

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been generous in ensuring development of Safidon and by sanctioning projects worth several crores. On the other hand, those who represented this seat earlier neglected the segment.

By the way:

He has been to USA, France, China, Germany, Russia and Ghana

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 22:25 IST