e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 16, 2019

Haryana Assembly Polls: Kamal Gupta, Hisar MLA

He was appointed as BJP’s Hisar district president in 2012.

assembly-elections Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Kamal Gupta, Hisar MLA
Kamal Gupta, Hisar MLA(HT Photo)
         

Kamal Gupta contested his first assembly elections way back in 1996 on a BJP ticket and finished third. He was appointed as BJP’s Hisar district president in 2012. He emerged victorious in the 2014 assembly polls.

Educational Qualification: MBBS, MS (surgery)

Assets: Total: Rs 93.16 lakh

Moveable: Rs 38.16 lakh

Immovable: Rs 55 lakh

Electoral history:

2014: Kamal Gupta of BJP defeated Savitri Jindal of Congress by 13,646 votes.

2009: Savitri Jindal defeated Gautam Sardana, an Independent, by 14,728 votes.

2005: OP Jindal of Congress defeated Hari Singh Saini, an Independent, by 10,883 votes.

Constituency primer:

Primarily an urban constituency, Hisar has a dominant Punjabi and Bania vote-bank followed by sizeable backward-class voters. The constituency carries the stamp of Jindal family that runs a steel plant there. Steel tycoon Om Prakash Jindal and his wife Savitri have won five times from Hisar, including a bypoll necessitated due to his demise.

How he performed:

Kamal Gupta claims he executed development works to the tune of Rs 800 crore in Hisar assembly constituency in the past five years. Among his notable achievements as a ruling party MLA is getting a sewage treatment plant, a washing yard at the railway station, laying of foundation stone of the first phase of an international airport, and setting up a number of flyovers and over bridges.

MLA’s quote

I have the satisfaction of achieving whatever I planned for my constituency. We did not merely initiate projects by laying customary foundation stones, but monitored their progress closely and ensured their completion.

By the way:

He was a practising general surgeon till 2012.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 22:38 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionMotorola TV LaunchShakuntala Devi First LookBigg Boss 13Xiaomi Mi Band 4OnePlus TVThe Sky Is Pink ReviewsVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAyodhya CaseWorld Ozone DaySivaprasada RaoNaMo App
Top News
latest news
don't miss