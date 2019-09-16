Haryana Assembly Polls: Kamal Gupta, Hisar MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:38 IST

Kamal Gupta contested his first assembly elections way back in 1996 on a BJP ticket and finished third. He was appointed as BJP’s Hisar district president in 2012. He emerged victorious in the 2014 assembly polls.

Educational Qualification: MBBS, MS (surgery)

Assets: Total: Rs 93.16 lakh

Moveable: Rs 38.16 lakh

Immovable: Rs 55 lakh

Electoral history:

2014: Kamal Gupta of BJP defeated Savitri Jindal of Congress by 13,646 votes.

2009: Savitri Jindal defeated Gautam Sardana, an Independent, by 14,728 votes.

2005: OP Jindal of Congress defeated Hari Singh Saini, an Independent, by 10,883 votes.

Constituency primer:

Primarily an urban constituency, Hisar has a dominant Punjabi and Bania vote-bank followed by sizeable backward-class voters. The constituency carries the stamp of Jindal family that runs a steel plant there. Steel tycoon Om Prakash Jindal and his wife Savitri have won five times from Hisar, including a bypoll necessitated due to his demise.

How he performed:

Kamal Gupta claims he executed development works to the tune of Rs 800 crore in Hisar assembly constituency in the past five years. Among his notable achievements as a ruling party MLA is getting a sewage treatment plant, a washing yard at the railway station, laying of foundation stone of the first phase of an international airport, and setting up a number of flyovers and over bridges.

MLA’s quote

I have the satisfaction of achieving whatever I planned for my constituency. We did not merely initiate projects by laying customary foundation stones, but monitored their progress closely and ensured their completion.

By the way:

He was a practising general surgeon till 2012.

