Haryana Assembly Polls: Ram Bilas Sharma, Mahendergarh MLA

Coming from a humble background, Sharma remained a staunch RSS worker. He was associated with the ABVP and was state chief of BJYM in 70s. A five-time legislator, he also held the post of state BJP chief twice.

Educational Qualification: MA, LLB

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 3 crore (approx)

Movable: Rs 15.8 lakh

Immoveable: Rs 2.9 crore

Constituency primer:

In 32 years, Sharma is the only Brahmin MLA to have won from Mahendergarh which is dominated by Ahir community. He remains the sole MLA who has consistently got BJP’s presence registered in the Ahirwal region. The constituency borders with Rajasthan and also faces an acute shortage of ground-water resources.

Electoral History:

2014: BJP’s Ram Bilas Sharma defeated Cong’s Rao Dan Singh by 34,491 votes.

2009: Rao Dan defeated Ram Bilas by 5,453 votes.

2005: Rao Dan defeated Ram Bilas by 20,649 votes.

How he performed:

Sharma’s focus remained on boosting the irrigation resources and thus brought Nimkhehra minor to 16 villages at the cost of over Rs 26 crore. He also got Duhan river channel rejuvenated and gave a facelift to Madhogarh fort. He claims that at least 7,000 youths of Mahendergarh got jobs on merit basis. However, a section of party workers is annoyed with him for his inaccessibility and failure to bring any big education project.

MLA’s quote:

People are happy with our government’s working and comprehensive development in Mahendergarh as well as all over the state. People were bereft of any development during the Congress MLA’s stint here.

By the way:

Sharma loves to speak in Sanskrit whenever he finds opportunity.

