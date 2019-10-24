Haryana election result 2019: On counting day, Congress’ Deepender Hooda reminds about his old tweet

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:25 IST

With most exit polls predicting a landslide win for the BJP in Haryana, the counting of votes in the state on Thursday threw up a surprise. The state now seems headed for a hung house. Capitalising on the moment, Deepender Hooda reminded his Twitter followers to take note of his tweet from a week ago and save it again.

In that tweet on October 19, Deepender, who is the son of Congress leader and former CM Bhupinder Hooda, said “Haryana will break arrogance of Khattar government”.

मेरे एक हफ़्ता पहले वाले इस ट्वीट को दुबारा सेव करना। https://t.co/so6Irk0Jbm — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) October 22, 2019

After three rounds of counting, the ruling BJP was ahead in 38 assembly segments, the Congress in 30 and the new Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in 11. In 2014, the BJP received 47 seats, the Congress, 15, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) of Om Prakash Chautala 20. The Dushyant Chautala-led JJP split from the INLD earlier this year after a fierce family feud.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Hooda said, “Those who were shouting slogans of 75 + are finding it hard to reach 30 and 35. I want to thank people of Haryana for this.”

In a big setback to the BJP, Haryana’s Finance Minister Abhimanyu lost to Jannayak Janata Party candidate Ram Kumar Gautam from the Narnaund constituency in Hisar district.

In another development, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, who is trailing by 25,090 votes over JJP candidate Devinder Singh Babli from the Tohana seat, has since resigned owning responsibility for the party’s performance in the polls, said reports.

Haryana registered a voter turnout of 65% in Monday’s polls, the Election Commission said.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda will need the support of the JJP, the INLD and others to keep the BJP out. However, depending on the relative number of seats, Hooda’s claim for the CM’s post may weaken.

Meanwhuile, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala remained non-committal on whether his party would support the BJP or the Congress in forming a government.

But he also said, “People of Haryana want change.”

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 15:24 IST