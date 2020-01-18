e-paper
In BSP’s first list of 42 candidates for Delhi, MLA who was denied ticket by AAP finds place

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denied Sharma ticket this time and has fielded Ram Singh Netaji, a Congress leader and former MLA who joined the party recently.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A supporter displays a cutout of the BSP symbol.
A supporter displays a cutout of the BSP symbol. (PTI Photo)
         

MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma, who quit the AAP recently, will contest the February 8 Delhi Assembly election from his Badarpur constituency on a BSP ticket.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced its first list of 42 candidates.

The party has decided to field its nominess in all 70 seats in Delhi. Another list is expected on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denied Sharma ticket this time and has fielded Ram Singh Netaji, a Congress leader and former MLA who joined the party recently.

Ram Singh Netaji had won the Assembly elections in 2008 from Badarpur on a BSP ticket. The BSP won two seats in the 2008 elections.

Of the 42 candidates fielded by the BSP on Saturday, eight belong to the Scheduled Castes.

