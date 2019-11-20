Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: JMM‘s Mahua Maji files nomination from Ranchi seat

assembly-elections

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:53 IST

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) women wing state president and former chairperson of state women’s commission Mahua Maji on Tuesday filed her nomination to contest the Ranchi assembly seat, even as two JMM central committee members who had sought ticket to contest the seat, switched sides and joined the AJSU Party.

The leaders who changed sides are Varsha Gadi and Ashraf Khan. Gadi had been with the AJSU party till 2017. She had contested the seat earlier and was defeated. She later contested the election for Ranchi mayor’s post on a JMM symbol in 2018 but lost.

Maji filed her nomination in one set to Ranchi SDM Lokesh Mishra. JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya was the proposer. Bhattacharya and Congress leader Shamsheer Alam were present during the nomination at Ranchi collectorate. A large number of women leaders and party workers was also present.

The prestigious Ranchi seat has come to JMM’s fold following seat-sharing agreement among the Grand Alliance parties.

The regional party was elated to take on the fight against former speaker and BJP’s five-time legislator CP Singh. The BJP candidate is yet to file his nomination.

Maji went to JMM chief Shibu Soren’s residence in the morning to seek his blessings along with her supporters and soon after left for the SDM office. Maji said she will submit another set of nomination papers soon.

She had contested the seat in 2014 for the first time on a JMM ticket and bagged 36,897 votes. Singh had defeated her by a margin of 58,863 votes then. Ranchi assembly seat is seemingly headed for a direct contest between the BJP and JMM this time as well.

Later, addressing mediapersons after filing nomination, Maji said last time she was a greenhorn and got about 37,000 votes only in seven days that was left for campaign. “I have worked extensively in the assembly segment to improve civic amenities and had been with the people during their good and bad days,” she said with expectation that people will vote for her this time.

She said the people of Ranchi are frustrated with the five-term legislators and want change. “Singh had pleaded he had been assembly speaker twice that muted him and when he got the opportunity in 2014 to work for the people, he remained silent on issues related to public,” she said.

The JMM candidate also mentioned that desertion of Gadi and Khan would not impact much. “She was the mayoral candidate too in 2018, my team had exerted full energy to ensure her win but she was defeated,” said Maji.