Kondli Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Kondli Assembly seat. Congress candidate Amrish Singh Gautam is contesting against AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar and Raj Kumar of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:41 IST
Hindustan Times
Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency Romesh Sabharwal is seen outside a counting centre ahead of the Delhi assembly election result.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The counting of votes on Kondli Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

Follow LIVE updates on Delhi assembly election 2020 here.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Kondli Assembly seat are:

Amrish Singh Gautam - INC

Karmvir - Others

Kuldeep Kumar - AAP

Raj Kumar - BJP

Dinesh Kumar Kashyap - Others

Amar Singh - Independent

Akshay Kumar - Independent

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Kondli assembly had seven candidates in the fray. Manoj Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won against Hukam Singh of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by 24,759 votes. Kumar was convicted in an assault case last year, so AAP replaced him with Kuldeep Kumar.

AAP’s Manoj Kumar bagged 63,185 votes, while BJP’s Hukam Singh secured 38,426 votes. Congress’s Amrish Singh Gautam received 13,562 votes. Kumar got 50.7 per cent of the votes, while Singh received 30.8 per cent and Congress’ Amrish got 10.9 per cent.

