Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Bad weather fails to stop Sharad Pawar, addresses rally in Satara amid heavy rain

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 19, 2019 07:00 IST
Asian News International
Satara
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addressed a public rally in Satara amidst heavy rains.(Twitter: @PawarSpeaks)
         

With Maharashtra assembly polls inching closer key politicians and star campaigners of all political parties are extensively campaigning throughout the state and leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

Such is the enthusiasm amongst politicians that even rain is failing to stop them from campaigning.

On Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addressed a public rally in Satara amidst heavy rains. He continued to address a large crowd even during the heavy rainfall.

Terming rain as a blessing from God, he said that NCP will do a miracle in Satara district.

“I picked the wrong candidate during the Lok Sabha elections. I openly accept it. But I am happy that people of Satara are waiting for October 21 to rectify that mistake,” he said.

NCP is contesting election in alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra where 288 seats are at stake.

The state will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 06:56 IST

