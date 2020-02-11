R K Puram Election Result 2020 latest news, live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: AAP’s Pramila Tokas takes lead

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:49 IST

The counting of votes on R K Puram constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. As per early trends, AAP candidate Pramila Tokas is leading against Anil Kumar Sharma from the BJP and Congress’ Priyanka Singh

R K Puram Assembly seat is under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the R K Puram Assembly seat are:

• Anil Kumar Sharma – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• Priyanka Singh – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Pramila Tokas– Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

• Mahipal Singh – Independent

• Kumar Sheodhvj Ratna – Independent

• Mukesh - Others

• Nageswar Das – Others

Follow for live updates here

R K Puram is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

According to the Election Commission, there are 1,46,92,136 electors in Delhi and the voting will be held at 13,750 polling booths. Around 90,000 officials will be deployed to ensure free and fair polls in Delhi.

R K Puram had 1,49,955 registered voters in 2015. Of them, 84,303 were male and 65,648 were female voters. R K Puram assembly constituency recorded 64.2 per cent voter turnout. The percentage of NOTA (None of The Above) was 0.3. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, R K Puram assembly seat saw 12 candidates contesting against each other. Parmila Tokas of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Anil Kumar Sharma of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 19,068 votes..