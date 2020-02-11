Tughlaqabad extension Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Tughlkabad extension Assembly seat. Congress candidate Shubham Sharma is contesting against AAP candidate Sahiram and Vikram Bidhuri of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:16 IST
The counting of votes on Tughlkabad extension Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.
The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Tughlkabad extension Assembly seat are:
Manoj Kumar Ray- Others
Vikram Bidhuri- BJP
Shubham Sharma- INC
Sahiram- AAP
Arun Kumar- Others
Chaman Lal- Others
Shyam Kumar- Others
Anita Kumari- Independent
Rekha Singh- Independent
Hansraj Nagar- Independent
Sahi Ram of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) upstaged Vikram Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by 33,701 votes. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Tughlakabad assembly had 10 candidates. AAP’s Sahi Ram received 64,311 votes, while BJP’s Vikram Bidhuri got 30,610 votes.
Congress’s Sachin Bidhuri was third and secured 4,269 votes. AAP’s Sahi Ram got 62.4 per cent of the votes. BJP’s Vikram Bidhuri bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes. Congress’s Sachin received 4.1 per cent.
