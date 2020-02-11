Tughlaqabad extension Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

assembly-elections

The counting of votes on Tughlkabad extension Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Tughlkabad extension Assembly seat are:

Manoj Kumar Ray- Others

Vikram Bidhuri- BJP

Shubham Sharma- INC

Sahiram- AAP

Arun Kumar- Others

Chaman Lal- Others

Shyam Kumar- Others

Anita Kumari- Independent

Rekha Singh- Independent

Hansraj Nagar- Independent

Sahi Ram of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) upstaged Vikram Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by 33,701 votes. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Tughlakabad assembly had 10 candidates. AAP’s Sahi Ram received 64,311 votes, while BJP’s Vikram Bidhuri got 30,610 votes.

Congress’s Sachin Bidhuri was third and secured 4,269 votes. AAP’s Sahi Ram got 62.4 per cent of the votes. BJP’s Vikram Bidhuri bagged 29.7 per cent of the votes. Congress’s Sachin received 4.1 per cent.