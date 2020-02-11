Counting begins in Vikaspuri
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Vikaspuri Assembly seat. Congress candidate Mukesh Sharma is contesting against AAP candidate Mahendra Yadav and Sanjay Singh of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:25 IST
Vikaspuri is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 3,25,246 eligible voters in this constituency. Mahendra Yadav is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Mukesh Sharma of Indian National Congress and Sanjay Singh of the BJP. Mahendra Yadav had won the seat in 2015 and 2013. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Vikaspuri seats are:
Mahendra Yadav -- AAP
Mukesh Sharma -- INC
Sanjay Singh -- BJP
