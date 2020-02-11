Counting begins in Vikaspuri

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:25 IST

Vikaspuri is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 3,25,246 eligible voters in this constituency. Mahendra Yadav is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Mukesh Sharma of Indian National Congress and Sanjay Singh of the BJP. Mahendra Yadav had won the seat in 2015 and 2013. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Vikaspuri seats are:

Mahendra Yadav -- AAP

Mukesh Sharma -- INC

Sanjay Singh -- BJP