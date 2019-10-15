Xi Jinping told me he has seen ‘Dangal’: PM Modi at Haryana rally

assembly-elections

As he pitched for wrestler Babita Phogat, the BJP candidate from this constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Chinese premier Xi Jinping has seen the movie based on her and her father.

Modi said he got to know this during the recent visit by Xi to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. “During an informal meeting, Chinese president Xi Jinping told me he has seen the ‘Dangal’ movie and it made me proud,” he said at a rally here.

“Mahre Choree Choroon Say Kam Hey Ke” (Are our girls any less than the boys)?, Modi said in Haryanvi.

Babita Phogat became a household name after ‘‘Dangal’‘ (wrestling ring), a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sister Geeta, became a runaway hit.

The 29-year-old BJP candidate from the Dadri assembly seat is pitted against seasoned politicians like Satpal Sangwan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress. Both have won this seat earlier - by margins of less than 2,000 votes.

Describing the girls of Haryana as ‘dhakad’, Modi said the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign would not have been successful without support of Haryana villages.

