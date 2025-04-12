2 zodiac signs will be receiving positive energies on Pink Full Moon day

April 12, 2025, brings major luck and abundance for two zodiac signs. The Pink Full Moon in Libra — and it’s not just any Full Moon. On the same day, Venus finally goes direct after being in retrograde. 2 lucky zodiac signs on Pink Full Moon day(X: @DailyLoud)

During Venus Retrograde in Libra, we’ve all been pushed to slow down and reflect, especially when it comes to our relationships, passions, and self-worth. It’s been a time to think about what really matters to us and where we’ve been keeping quiet just to avoid conflict.

Also Read Pink Full Moon 2025: An influence for each zodiac sign

Now, with this Full Moon and Venus moving forward again, everything becomes clearer. It’s time to stop compromising our values just to keep others happy. This energy helps us bring back balance in our lives in a way that truly feels right for us.

Lucky zodiac signs in Pink Full Moon 2025

Aries- The Full Moon in Libra is shining a light on how you balance your own needs with the needs of the people you care about. And let’s be honest — compromise doesn’t always come naturally to you. But today’s energy is here to show you how far you’ve come.

You’ve been learning how to share your space, your time, and your emotions — even if that means letting go of your usual “me first” approach. This is your moment to show that you can give just as much as you take.

Whether it’s love, friendship, or work, this Full Moon could bring a turning point. You might deepen a bond, hit a big milestone with someone, or move forward on a shared dream. At the same time, if something’s not working, this energy might help you finally let it go. Expect powerful shifts, the kind that helps you grow, heal, and attract the right kind of abundance.

Libra- This Full Moon is finally shining the spotlight on you — your peace, your balance, your comeback.

Lately, you’ve been putting others first, maybe a little too much. You’ve let their needs pull you in different directions, leaving your own plans and energy out of sync. But now it’s your turn to realign.

This Full Moon is gently guiding you back to yourself back to that calm center where your needs matter just as much as anyone else’s. You’re closing the chapter on a version of you that kept shrinking to keep the peace and stepping into a new, stronger self — one that’s more honest about what you truly want.