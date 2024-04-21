Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 21, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Weight Watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. Skills mastered by you are likely to bring you to the notice of people. The social front appears lively today. Positive feelings will keep you in an upbeat mood throughout the day.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Love Focus: You may feel like spending time with a loved one today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pay off the sleep debt before it affects your health. Money loaned to someone in good faith may not be returned. Personal relationships can receive a jolt on the domestic front. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. You are likely to thwart all the competition to emerge the winner. Your ideas are likely to find favour with those who matter!

Love Focus: Shy types are likely to gain enough courage to approach the one they secretly love.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Good physical condition will help you in preventing common ailments. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony. Those travelling should be careful on the road. You may find yourself in a contemplative mood today. A proud moment involving someone close is very much on the cards.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to pour cold water on your romantic mood.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Regular workouts may be needed for those leading a sedentary life. Some efforts will be required to become completely financially sound. The family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. Someone’s positive vibes may have a favourable effect on you. Mental solace will come to those who generally remain on a short fuse.

Love Focus: Weather on the romantic front may turn rough, so remain cautious.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

The health of someone close can show rapid improvement. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. Trekking or going to a far-off place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Offers on the property front may start coming now. Children will be most supportive and may strive to stand on their own feet. All-round praise is in store for you on the social front.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Don’t take unnecessary risks on the health front today. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. Too much travelling may relegate some to a nomadic existence! You can feel proud of the achievement of a family member. If your image on the social front is what is bothering you, don’t worry, it is set to rise. Getting a prestigious membership or invitation is possible for some.

Love Focus: Heartening news may greet you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. Some of you are likely to get value for money on a purchase. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. Those feeling fatigued should not volunteer to drive on a long journey. Doing a good turn to someone with something you own will be appreciated. Someone’s help will ease the burden from your shoulders on the social front.

Love Focus: Young couples are certain to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. A profitable day is foreseen for jewelers or those dealing in gold. A good understanding with family members will bring happiness into your life. A short journey will be both enjoyable and rejuvenating. A personal problem can make some turn to spirituality. A confidential matter must not be discussed outside under any pretext.

Love Focus: Those separated from their lover are likely to be united soon.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Listening to health advice will be in your interest. A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven! Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Visiting a place of pilgrimage is on the cards for some. Those in the retail business can find the day profitable. You will be able to win over someone cold towards you. Your good advice will matter much on the social front.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to respect your decision to wait some more to tie the knot.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Green

Extending a helping hand to someone is possible on the fitness front. A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. Negativity at home may keep you in a foul mood the whole day. A gift-bearing relationship may land from abroad and make your day. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to renew old contacts. Witnessing or participating in a sporting event is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Love may beckon, but you will be able to retain your focus.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. A good deal is in the offing for those in the creative field. Taking time off to visit friends and relations is possible for some. A journey proves interesting because of good company. A hobby may keep some happily busy.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for lonely hearts.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Adhering to a set routine will keep you mentally at ease. You can get in two minds regarding an investment. Spending money may become an issue with some family members. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems. Those trying to achieve something personal may get lucky. A gift from someone close is likely to make you immensely happy. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to spare time for your lover.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Light Red