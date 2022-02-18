Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Monetary gains are on the cards but stay away from new partnership deeds today. You might be taken for granted by your family members. Day is likely to start on a positive note for working professionals. Unforeseen circumstances can create trouble in any property deal finalized. Travel plans for business or leisure can be put into motion, as they are likely to be successful. You will turn serious where health is concerned and make efforts to remain fit. It is a day to focus on enhancing communication skills and decision-making powers.

Love Focus: A romantic day is on the cards for those in love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Shades of Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Expenses are likely to remain under control. All the members would be in positive frame of mind. Bigger responsibilities and added prestige will come your way at work. A trip with friends or cousins will give you immense joy. Some of you can work towards acquiring a property. An above average performance on the academic front will help to bring you into notice of others. Set your priorities and focus on the tasks on hand to keep the momentum in your favor. This is a day for re-doing and refining things and pushing ahead with all-new endeavors.

Love Focus: You will be in a lovey-dovey mood throughout the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It will be beneficial to clear old payments today as you may have some surplus cash. New job opportunities may also open up for freshers and students today. Some dispute may crop um among your siblings over ancestral property. A planned trip may become more complicated than you anticipated. Those of you looking to give up a bad habit are likely to succeed in maintaining a distance from the vice. Find time for your hobbies and for leisure to refresh your mind and mood.

Love Focus: Try to be understanding and extra caring to clear the misunderstandings in love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today your expenditure can exceed your income if you do not pay heed to your budget. There is a strong indication of enjoying a gala dinner together at some nice and luxurious venue. You are likely to perform better than your competitors. Mindful eating and staying happy from within is likely to keep you fit and fine today. It will be better to deliberate upon your options before taking a final decision.

Love Focus: You may have to make extra efforts to make the day more romantic and memorable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Loan application too may move swiftly today. Avoid losing your cool to keep the row from escalating. You are likely to receive praise for your works and efforts. Stars are promising for all kinds of matters related to property. Staying active and controlling anger would be necessary to enjoy the day to the fullest. You are likely to stand head and shoulders above the rest in academic performance. Delving in occult sciences is likely to give you an inner satisfaction.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get marital sanctity for some, so let the wedding bells toll.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Be persistent with your efforts, and you will get the desired profits eventually.

You will see a pet project of your boss to completion. You gain fame on the social front as you take upon yourself to organise a family function. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front. You will be able to proceed as per your plan on the academic front. Health wise, you are likely to feel on the top of the world.

Love Focus: You may manage to catch the attention of someone you like.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Hectic travelling plans should be avoided at any cost. Family will bestow its love on you, as you continue to excel in your field. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain. The day may bring mixed results with some gains and some losses. Keep up the strict diet and exercise regimen to retain this vitality. Dispute with your siblings regarding some joint property can spoil your day. Don’t use harsh words and try to settle the matter amicably.

Love Focus: Love life will be great for those who spend some quality time with their significant other.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may have to review your financial situation today. Taking a ride with your near and dear ones will be fun. Planning a trip with family and friends is possible. A lucky day as far as academics is concerned, as you will be able to deliver what is expected of you. You may well discover one or two opportunities for improvement or advancement. Old time friends may drop in at your place and brighten the home atmosphere.

Love Focus: This time is good for starting a new romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to earn money from more than one source today. Your family will be very happy with you and extend all the support you need. You are advised to work hard and be attentive and alert towards your work. You will have to be regular with your exercise regimen to stay fit and fine. Real estate dealing may also yield good results. Documentation part has to be taken care of. Adventurous trips may bring some thrilling moments and memories.

Love Focus: Today is your lucky day in love as relations with your spouse will get better and mutual support will be evident.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Businesspeople will be able to finalize deals which were pending since a long time. Overseas travelling for business can be planned today and it may prove to be fruitful. You can also go to a place which will give you peace of mind as well as new energy from inside. Plans for a fun trip with family can be finalised. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front. Some of you will succeed in avoiding a job that you dislike.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep the interest alive of the one attracted to you!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can repay any of your debts today, which will bring you relief. Relationship among members will be strong and cordial. Something new introduced on the health front will prove beneficial. Travelling may not be very comfortable today. Your vehicle can cause you some trouble. Some of you are likely to fare well in an internal assessment at work.

Love Focus: You may feel inspired to revitalize your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. Good work of those working under you is likely to boost your earning. A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. Chances of travelling are bright. Try to avoid signing any important property documents. You are likely to motivate someone to give their best to something they want to achieve.

Love Focus: Those who are singles may get a proposal from the one they like secretly.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey