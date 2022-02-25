Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may execute every task with passion and devotion. Some of you may make a good investment with the help of friends and close ones. Purse the new challenge with an open mind and to the best of your ability. There may be some issues related to your family which may keep you stressed. Natural ways to improve your overall appearance may turn out to be better than anticipated. Work-related travel would be beneficial and so would be a long-distance one, so do not hesitate.

Love Focus: Those looking for a suitable partner are likely to be blessed towards the end of the day.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Avoid taking shortcuts for earning a quick profit, otherwise, you may have to regret it later. Today some of you may see growth and success in your career. Try to network with some influential people, and you may grow significantly. A chance to travel, perhaps for business purposes, could present itself to you today. Be very alert for hidden clauses while dealing with someone new on the property front. Keep a check on your health as there may be sudden fluctuations in your happiness, creating some stress.

Love Focus: Your spouse is likely to achieve professional success bringing much joy and cheer for everyone at home.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Luck is likely to be on your side today. It is a good time to indulge in charity and other forms of social service it will enhance your mental satisfaction. During the day, you would be filled with new ideas about life and achieving your goals. You may undertake a short journey to refresh your thoughts. You could face some health concerns and stress early in the day. You will remain focused on your studies and will remain curious to learn new things.

Love Focus: You may get positive results of your efforts in your love and married life

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

The day may commence on a hectic note. Your expenses are likely to increase, which can add to your stress levels. You may be able to get encouraging results in your job. If you are looking to sell off land or property then this is an opportune time for doing that. You are advised to engage in all such activities which help you relax. Those keen to go on a solo trip may embark upon one now, as it promises to be memorable and very exciting.

Love Focus: Singles in a serious relationship may feel unhappy over some issue with their partner regarding their plans.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to receive some financial support from your in-laws. Avoid hectic travelling or taking an impromptu trip as it can impact your health negatively. The day may bring auspicious news for those students engaged in the field of engineering or software. You may succeed in getting the ownership of ancestral land or house transferred in your name. You need to take adequate rest else you may overstress yourself.

Love Focus: Suspecting the fidelity of a romantic partner may create a deep void in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Business partnerships may incur fruitful results and expansion of business is also on the cards for some. A changed approach may just be the thing you need to succeed. Your bonding with your loved ones will improve and you could celebrate some precious moments together. Those of you working in creative fields will derive maximum gain and can even expect to climb up the organizational ladder. A healthy environment, physical activity and pursuing hobbies should be your mantras for a happy day.

Love Focus: Today is the day to spend some quality time with your partner and the entire day is filled with excitement and fun.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to have a good income and may work on multiple lucrative projects or deals. The advice and experience of your elders will prove to help improve your financial condition for the future. You are likely to receive a new job offer with higher remuneration. Some of you may get a delayed much-needed possession of a house. Students may stay focused and perform well in an important upcoming examination or competition. Your health may remain good, barring suffering from occasional anxiety.

Love Focus: A long-overdue conversation with your significant other should be part of your day.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your hard work and luck may support you well today. You can have monetary gains and can convert your old losses into profit. Your siblings could face some changes in their careers and may need your guidance. Try to maintain good relations with senior management at your work to get a good shot at the plum projects. t is advisable to take proper care of your health as you may face some issues. Students will need to pay attention to weak subjects to improve their overall scores in exams.

Love Focus: Love is likely to increase and you will feel happy and contented.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your income is likely to increase and you will be able to execute your plans without much trouble. You are likely to be busy with your household work and will spend money on decorating your home. There will be an improvement in your work life and you will get support from your subordinates. Students will need to seek expert guidance to clear confusion and improve their showing in exams. Family member health will improve and you will spend more time with her.

Love Focus: Some of you may witness positivity in your married life after a brief lull.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There is likely to be an increase in your profit from the partnership business. Pay attention to details as they may prove important later on. There are high chances that you might go on a trip with someone interesting. Avoid intake of fatty food and make sure to include workouts in your daily routine. Tread carefully in real estate matters. You will benefit from your extraordinary communication skills.

Love Focus: Try to keep your feelings under control, even a petty quarrel can turn into a serious conflict.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Enjoying quiet time at home with loved ones can do wonders to help you rest and recharge. Your opponents may try to put you down; hence you are advised to be vigilant. Those of you looking to expand your family may get encouraging news shortly. You will be able to accomplish your past work at the workplace. Stress can be overwhelming, but try to keep your cool. Travel is possible as well, perhaps abroad or on a long journey.

Love Focus: There could be some disagreement with your spouse due to the inability to prioritize important tasks.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Religious pursuits or pilgrimage can bring peace, so opt for it. Job seekers too can find a new job in a prestigious and progressive firm. Those who are into export and import business may achieve satisfactory results and handsome profit. Try to sleep early or give yourself some rest in between the working hours to maintain your momentum. Students may get success in their respective fields. Any laxity on your part may prove highly inconvenient later on.

Love Focus: Married couples have every chance to feel like newlyweds again if they make efforts to spice up their romantic life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com