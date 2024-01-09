All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 9, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some of you may need to implement cost-cutting measures. Avoid excess as it can be detrimental to your health. Changes on the work front can be expected. You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. Travelling may prove boring. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind.

Love Focus: The lover can be in complaining mode, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Ups and downs in fortune are indicated for those playing the stocks. You may need to tone up your body. You will have to be a bit stringent in your approach, if you want a project to be completed in time. You may resent playing to someone’s moods on the home front. Delay in reaching your destination can have serious repercussions for you. Time to get serious about a property-related issue.

Love Focus: You can annoy lover by something said or left unsaid!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. A new health fad will take you towards total health. This is a very good day to implement your ideas at work. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. A tip will prove indispensable for those travelling. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Your secret love will no more be a secret.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Good returns from an investment are foreseen. A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. The day promises to be profitable for businesspersons. You may go to any length for getting a family member out of depression. A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it. Discuss any reservations you have about a property issue beforehand.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems eventful as you do fun things together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A get-rich-quick scheme, though risky, may give good returns. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. This is your lucky day on the work front as a promotion or a prestigious appointment awaits you. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Right moves are the need of the hour to woo someone you like.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Some of you will fight an infection successfully. New clientele will act as a booster shot for some professionals. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Some of you are likely to enjoy an excursion with friends. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Partner can take the initiative to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. Neglecting meal timings can adversely affect health. Your creative bent of mind will help you think out of the box. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. If you want to buy property the time is favourable.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your financial situation may need attention, so go easy on spending. Strict dietary control is important. You may be in for a hectic time at work today. Changes at home may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully for a safe journey. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Tread carefully to avoid the pitfalls in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to come out the winner in a financial deal. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Your talents are likely to be recognised within your fraternity. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. A chance for an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Partner will find newer ways to appease you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will manage to take some positive steps to enhance your wealth. Excellent health is yours for the asking. This is an excellent time to showcase your hidden talents. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you keep aside quality time for romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Think twice before investing in anything big. A minor ailment can aggravate, if neglected. Pending issues at work can prove a burden. You may need to smooth things out on the domestic front, before they turn ugly. An out of town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. Don’t touch anything today that has anything to do with property. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive.

Love Focus: There is every chance of a lover popping the question today.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may need to monitor your finances closely. Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. Your efforts will get recognised and compensated for. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. Undertake long distance travel today. You can become serious to buy landed property. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed

Love Focus: Lover has great expectations from you. So don’t let him or her down.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange