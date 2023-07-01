All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 1, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This is the time to do your bit on the family front to win appreciation. Your performance is likely to get noticed by those who matter on the professional front. Money comes in a steady stream and is set to improve soon. Health remains good, as you remain regular in workouts. You may have to help someone in need by extending your resources. Travelling together for function or marriage will be fun.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can elevate you to Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your honesty at work will be taken cognizance of and give you some good returns. Chance to add to your skill is likely to materialize. Showroom owners and retailers will be able to earn well today.

This is the right time to initiate something on the professional or business front. You may go down the memory lane just by spending time with a childhood friend. Participating in a social event may give you immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: Partner will find newer ways to appease you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Something may keep you from realizing your full potential on the academic front. Your ideas at work are likely to become profitable. Changes on the home front may be initiated. You may be asked to accompany someone on a leisure trip. Problems faced on the financial front are likely to disappear. Those unwell are likely to recover soon through regular medication.

Love Focus: The one you secretly love may take the initiative to approach you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will be proud of the achievements of a family youngster. A new colleague in office may try to create challenges for you professionally. Official channels may take more time than anticipated in releasing your money. Health food or weight loss pills may not be enough to come back in shape. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. This is a good day to start a thing you had been thinking for long.

Love Focus: Lover may have some great ideas which you will experience during the course of the day today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Travelling is likely to open many new opportunities on the professional front. Those apprehensive about travel documents can rest easy as they will manage to undertake the journey overseas. A landed property is likely to give good returns. Rise in salary can be expected by some. You are likely to have an enjoyable time at home in the company of friends and relations. A social gathering promises to keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: Initial excitement of falling in love is likely to take you to seventh heaven!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Circumstances favour you on the professional front to achieve what you have set out for. A family elder will give invaluable advice and show you the way. Previous investments promise good returns. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal. Your popularity on the social front is set to get a boost.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is on the anvil and will be most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good profits on the business front are foreseen and will help you in making a mark. You will be more than willing to participate in something on the social front and you will get your chance. Taking a lift in somebody else’s vehicle may become necessary today. You may make up your mind to sell a property you own. Your actions on the home front will be much appreciated. A salary hike is possible, but not immediately.

Love Focus: If romance in on your mind, you can expect the day to turn exciting!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may need to spend extra hours at work but will be able to pursue what you have in mind. The family will be most supportive when it actually matters to you. The good company promises to make a journey most entertaining. You can take the initiative of organising something on the social front and enjoy it to the hilt! Fitness-conscious people are likely to introduce something new in their fitness routine and benefit. A financially stable position may come as a big relief to some.

Love Focus: A current situation can force you to keep romance on the back burner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a good time to force an issue hanging fire for a long in your professional sphere. You are likely to have your hands full on the domestic front with the arrival of guests. Invest only if you are sure of the returns. You are likely to drive yourself hard on the fitness front. Those on a business trip will succeed in their aim. Paperwork regarding the property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to be immensely satisfying.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A good break on the job front is expected. You feel young and energetic today. Your efficiency at work will be appreciated by all. A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. You will get the opportunity to tell your side of the story in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Professional perks are likely to be enjoyed by some. You are likely to score on the academic front with your innovative ideas. Becoming the favorite of seniors is likely to give some a new high. You will be able to benefit some family youngsters with your experience and contacts. The possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. Someone may recommend your name for an event or competition.

Love Focus: Mutual love and respect will strengthen your current relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to smoothen things out on the professional front by getting totally involved. Health needs care. Good financial management will help save money for spending on other major requirements. Peace and tranquillity prevail on the home front, so expect a quiet time with your family. A visit to an exciting event may keep you in an excited state today.

Love Focus: Concern for your lover is likely to warm his/her heart.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON