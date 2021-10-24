Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Internet is a great source of learning, so take its help in improving your weak subjects. The first step in getting back in shape is to accept that you are out of shape. Today, you may go on an excursion with your college mates. If you tackle the most dreaded tasks first, the others will seem less daunting and save your time. Remaining careless and insensitive to people you love the most, can get you isolated. Read more

Love Focus: College life is an ideal time to get into the dating scene.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Everything we do shapes us and it is not only what we do right, but also the mistakes we commit. If you want to overcome the temptation of impulse buying, wait for a day without buying it; afterwards, you may realise it is not worth spending money on. Your recent travel experience is likely to create a lifelong memory that you will cherish forever. This seems a perfect day to indulge in your favourite pastime. Your financial situation improves. Read more

Love Focus: Dating apps are fun, but never let your guard down.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Shop owners and retailers are likely to take steps to promote and enhance their trade to make it profitable once again. It is important to get familiar with the format of competitive exams; do so by solving previous years' question papers. Strive for healthy relationships within the family to boost happiness. Poor lifestyle due to inactivity and consumption of junk food may get you out of shape. Participating in a tournament is indicated for some. Read more

Love Focus: If you are upset with your partner, state the problem clearly and avoid criticising him/ her.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

If you are keen to buy a house, ensure other financial resources, in addition to the home loan. The charm of a vacation destination you are visiting can be so captivating as to make you spend a few more days there. At times you need to listen to your inner voice for guidance. An old family member may need an attendant, so arrange for one. Using paper money will limit your use of credit cards, thereby curbing impulse buying. Read more

Love Focus: If you are going steady with someone, remain faithful.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Those preparing for competitive exams will need to create specific goals for each study session; this way they will methodically cover everything. Always track your expenses to put a check on impulse buying. If you want children to be perfect in every respect, lead by example. If you have no other choice but to serve in a job you simply hate, try looking at its positive side and make it more enjoyable. Read more

Love Focus: Some college freshers may get the first taste of campus romance and enjoy it too.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Domestic harmony prevails at home, as you infuse warmth and affection to make your home a happy place to be in. your airline is likely to resolve the problems faced by you in catching a connecting flight. If you feel that a new health supplement is not agreeing with your system, it is best to discontinue it. Homemakers may go on a shopping spree. You may search upcoming suburbs of metropolitan cities for cheaper property options. Read more

Love Focus: Beware of fake matrimonial apps and websites out to trap you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will love lazing around in a charming countryside resort that you plan to spend your vacation in. Your desire to excel in academics may prod you to get serious about your studies. A family elder may feel wanted if you simply interact and ask about his/ her feelings and interests. Leave your personal worries at home and focus on work to be productive. Don't overstrain during workouts, as you can end up with aches and pains. Read more

Love Focus: You will need to compromise on certain issues for a healthy relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will be very content with where you are in life as far as your profession is concerned. By condensing your revision notes into one-page diagrams, you can prepare better and in lesser time. Finding a buyer for property may be difficult, but you will find one. You will need to hire a fitness trainer to get a sculpted body. Selling something online will prove profitable. Don't take chances with an old vehicle on mountainous terrain. Read more

Love Focus: Someone can show interest in you today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Instead of booking a property, you may buy a piece of land through auction. With teenage youngsters doing their own thing, there is a chance of breakdown in the lines of communication; don't let that happen by interacting with them daily. Don't fall into the trap of paying the minimum amount on your credit card; you will get saddled with excessive interest charges. Avoid overstraining during intense workouts. Read more

Love Focus: Rejections are a part of life, take them in your stride and move on in life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Freelancers are likely to earn handsomely. If you think money doesn't buy happiness; remember, it gives you freedom, opportunity and options. Setting realistic and measurable goals will certainly get you back in shape. If you want your trip to be flawless, don't forget to carry the essentials. Keep your property documents in safe custody. You may still not take any chances in view of the pandemic and continue to put all your travel plans on hold. Read more

Love Focus: If you have shortlisted a suitable match online, check his/ her background thoroughly.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your efforts at work are likely to get noticed by those who matter. Something you have achieved in academics will open many doors for you. Those starting hostel life may share their concerns about adapting to a different life and getting along with others, so be supportive. Introduce some sort of moderate physical activity in your everyday life. Difficulties are foreseen in getting loaned money back. Explore all property choices before settling for one. Read more

Love Focus: Your choice to marry your lover may not bode well with your family members first, but they will ultimately support your choice.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Keeping track of your daily expenditure will help curb living beyond your means to a large extent. Having six meals a day with smaller portions, instead of three large meals, would be good for your metabolism. Booking property in a city where you aim to ultimately settle is the right step to take. A tight work schedule can make you stay in the office after office hours. Supporting your child to achieve his/her fitness goals is likely to be a good morale booster. Read more

Love Focus: Circumstances may force you into a long-distance relationship with your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown