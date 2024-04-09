 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts investment opportunities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts investment opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 09, 2024 12:13 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for April 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Make your relationship happier with commitment.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in discipline

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Be careful about your diet and ensure you consume more fruits and vegetables.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Be careful about your diet and ensure you consume more fruits and vegetables.

Make your relationship happier with commitment. Despite minor challenges, professionally you’ll be successful. Manage wealth diligently & health is also good.

Devote time for love. No major issue will trouble the professional life. You will resolve old financial disputes today and your health will also be good. Be careful about your diet and ensure you consume more fruits and vegetables.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You are romantic and the love life will see the impacts. Some Libras will embrace new love. Females will prefer devoting more time to a relationship. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover to express their feelings. Avoid arguments today and resolve the troubles before things get heated up. Those who are married should take the support of their parents to stay happy. Some Libras will find the relationship toxic and may come out of it.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

There will be opportunities at the office to display the caliber. Continue your commitment which will also help you stay in the good book of the management. Be expressive at team meetings and this will work out in your favor. Entrepreneurs will have a good time when it comes to finance. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers should be careful about calculations today. Healthcare and IT professionals will also see opportunities to move abroad.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Look for smart financial decisions today. There is prosperity and this permits you to fulfill your dreams. The second part is good for buying electronic devices. You may go ahead with the plan to repair the house or buy an automobile. Today is also good to make a call on a vacation abroad with the family. There will be a celebration at home and you need to donate generously. The stock market is a good investment option. However, you need to learn about the industry before making vital financial decisions.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health today. No major medical issue will trouble you today. But minor injuries will happen to children while playing. Those who have high blood pressure should be careful, especially while traveling to hill stations. Pregnant Libras must be conscious about their diet and should also skip adventure activities while on vacation today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

