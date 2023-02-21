Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, February 21, 2023: Enjoy unexpected gains

Libra Horoscope Today, February 21, 2023: Enjoy unexpected gains

horoscope
Published on Feb 21, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 21 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. There are some of you who, for work reasons, may have to make a long trip away from home. It may prove hectic and rushed, so prepare well.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for February 21, 2023: If you've been sick in the past, your increased strength and vitality will aid in your recovery.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today for February 21, 2023: If you've been sick in the past, your increased strength and vitality will aid in your recovery.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Daily astrological prediction says Libras may find success in their professional and financial endeavours today. More work could come your way, and you could get asked for input on some crucial projects. People in authority might notice and value your efforts. Possible unexpected gains can help you better manage your finances. The people closest to you, such as family and friends, will most likely be there for you when the going gets tough. Some Libras can expect positive changes in their romantic lives. There are some of you who, for work reasons, may have to make a long trip away from home. It may prove hectic and rushed, so prepare well. Successful outcomes await students who have put in the time and effort to study for and take competitive exams. Their success could become a reason for celebration among friends and family. If you've been sick in the past, your increased strength and vitality will aid in your recovery.

Libra Finance Today

After a short pause, you may find favourable conditions to resume progressing toward your financial goals. Support from loved ones or interest in savings is two potential sources of supplementary income. Maybe you'll even get an inheritance.

Libra Family Today

You may be overwhelmed by unexpected circumstances today. Your loved ones will be there for you emotionally and provide practical assistance in this time of need. The unconditional love of a loved one can be a powerful source of strength.

Libra Career Today

Career advancement opportunities for working professionals may present themselves. Having a respectful and dignified attitude toward one's coworkers is appropriate. Right now, their help and cooperation could be priceless. A positive outlook on the job could earn you high marks.

Libra Health Today

Your daily routine could be disrupted if you're having trouble sleeping. It is recommended that you take it easy and get some shut-eye. If you need a breath of fresh air in your life, you should try participating in some sports activities.

Libra Love Life Today

You may be able to put the past behind you and start dating again. You are in the right place at the right time to meet the love of your life, not merely another lesson. Committed partners may work up the nerve to pop the question.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope libra daily horoscope zodiac sign + 4 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope libra daily horoscope zodiac sign + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out