Libra Horoscope Today, October 11, 2022: An obstacle free day ahead

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

If Libras set their mind to it, nothing can stop them today. Do not worry about what other people think of you; instead, have faith in yourself. A plethora of chances may present themselves to you, presenting you with lucrative possibilities. Today is an excellent opportunity to put your influential connections to work, improving your professional standing. Librians’ businesses in the retail sector can expect to benefit from a new approach to boosting traffic and sales. Work-life balance can be challenging for people who also need to take care of their elderly parents at home. Good news for Libra students hoping to enrol at a prestigious university might be on the horizon. If given the opportunity to travel, accept and prepare well. There could be complications or delays, but the overall experience will alter your perspective and provide you with new insights. For some Libras, the inheritance-obtained property is likely to generate favourable returns in the future.

Libra Finance Today

To make a significant mark on your project, you must consider the suggestions of influential and knowledgeable people. Libra natives must take their team in confidence while making any changes in their plans. Try to be a leader and not a boss to win hearts.

Libra Family Today

The family environment appears to be satisfactory for Libra individuals. Some sibling rivalry is inevitable, but keeping faith in your wits may help you resolve it amicably. The most important thing is to talk to each other!

Libra Career Today

As a result of your efforts, your coworkers may give you a token of their appreciation in the form of an informal present. Positive and pleasant developments at work are likely to continue for Libras. Don't get ahead of yourself and demand a raise. It will all work out in due time.

Libra Health Today

You may have put your health on the back burner for far too long; now is the time to establish and stick to a regimen. Focus on both your physical and mental well-being. For the time being, you should stay away from strenuous activities and cardio.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, there could be some unsettling misunderstandings between you and your significant other. You and your spouse are likely to face further difficulties in your marital life, but it's vital that you try to stay amicable through it all.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

